Hawks agree to acquire Devin Carter from Kings, source says

Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (Jenny Kane/AP)

Carter will provide depth at point guard and was the No. 13 overall draft pick in 2024.

Carter will provide depth at point guard and was the No. 13 overall draft pick in 2024.

The Hawks have added more young talent. The team agreed to acquire point guard Devin Carter in a trade, according to a person familiar with the situation.

ESPN first reported the trade. According to other reports, the Hawks also would receive a 2033 second-round pick in the deal.

A former 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, Carter averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists with the Kings last season. He is a career 27.4% 3-point shooter.

Carter has $5.2 million on his contract for the upcoming season and has a club option worth $7.4 million in 2027.