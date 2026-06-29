Hawks agree to acquire Devin Carter from Kings, source says

The Hawks have added more young talent. The team agreed to acquire point guard Devin Carter in a trade, according to a person familiar with the situation.
ESPN first reported the trade. According to other reports, the Hawks also would receive a 2033 second-round pick in the deal.
A former 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, Carter averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists with the Kings last season. He is a career 27.4% 3-point shooter.
Carter has $5.2 million on his contract for the upcoming season and has a club option worth $7.4 million in 2027.
The former Providence College guard adds depth at point guard, giving the Hawks another facilitator who can help push the team’s offense.
The Hawks still have decisions to make on other players on the roster. They have until 5 p.m. on Monday to decide whether they will pick up forward Jonathan Kuminga’s club option.
In picking up the option, the Hawks could potentially move Kuminga in a deal.
They also fully guaranteed the contract of veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield on Sunday after they initially pushed back the deadline.
Similar to Kuminga’s situation, the Hawks could move Hield.
They currently have 11 players signed to standard contracts. The deal to acquire Carter is the team’s second pending transaction and would bump the number of players on deals up to 13.
The Hawks also have to sign their two first-round picks to their rookie-scale deals, bumping the number of standard contracts to 15, the maximum allowed.
The Hawks have often looked to avoid the luxury tax as they try to build their roster into a contender. President of basketball operations Onsi Saleh has said the team is not one player away from contention.
So, they would likely want some cap flexibility as options in free agency.