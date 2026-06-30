Atlanta Hawks Free agency options: What players could Hawks look for to upgrade roster? The team has addressed some of its needs in the NBA draft but could use more depth. Hawks players react during what would become a 140-89 Game 6 loss to the Knicks in a first-round playoff series at State Farm Arena on April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 35 minutes ago Share

The NBA league year is almost over and that means free agency is upon us. The Hawks have a few decisions to make ahead of Tuesday, when the negotiating window with free agents opens. They fully guaranteed the $9.66 million salary of Buddy Hield on Sunday and could potentially include the sharpshooter in a trade. They had until 5 p.m. ET on Monday to decide whether they will pick up the club option of forward Jonathan Kuminga. They ultimately chose to decline the 23-year-old’s option worth $24.3 million. In not exercising Kuminga’s team option, the Hawks have full access to their $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

They also have a biannual exception worth $5.5 million, as well as trade exceptions worth $11 million, $6.7 million, $4.5 million, $2.3 million and $1.4 million. Heading into Tuesday, the Hawks are projected to be $27 million below the luxury tax threshold and another $35 million below the first apron. Once the deal to acquire Aaron Wiggins is finalized July 6, the Hawks will become hard-capped at the first apron. Several restricted free agents could hit the market, and the Hawks could extend offer sheets to acquire them. If the player’s original club does not match the offer, the Hawks could sign them. The Hawks, of course, could target unrestricted free agents.

They’ve addressed some of their needs in the NBA draft, taking point guard Kingston Flemings, big Zuby Ejiofor and center Henri Veesaar.

That doesn’t mean they couldn’t use more depth at multiple positions, including center. Here are some free agent options. Jock Landale | C | Hawks | 6-11 | 30.7 years | 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 38.3% 3FG | 2025-26 salary: $2.5 million The Hawks acquired Landale at the trade deadline and the veteran center fit right into what they needed. The team could bring back Landale since there would be some continuity. They don’t have Landale’s Bird rights, so the team would have to come to the right terms with him. After gaining some room with the midlevel exception, the Hawks now have the flexibility to do that.

Moritz Wagner | C | Magic | 6-11 | 29.2 years | 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 42.6% FG | 2025-26 salary: $11 million The former Michigan center enters unrestricted free agency after returning from an ACL injury and playing in 36 games last season. The Hawks could use his physicality and depth. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Wagner is a potential trade target. The Hawks have an $11 million trade exception created from the deal that sent Luke Kennard to the Lakers. Dean Wade | F | Cavaliers | 6-9 | 29.6 years | 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 36.2% 3FG | 2025-26 salary: $6.2 million The Hawks have a lot of depth on the wing, but they could look to add more defensive-minded and gritty wings to their arsenal. The Hawks have a non-taxpayer mid-level exception available.

Wade played a key role in the Cavaliers’ run to the Eastern Conference semifinals and could provide the Hawks with a solid 3-and-D presence. He could pair nicely alongside Wiggins, whom the Hawks agreed to acquire from the Thunder, on the perimeter. Nick Richards | C | Bulls | 6-11 | 28.6 years | 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 51.2% FG | 2025-26 salary: $5 million Richards has often played well against the Hawks, giving them trouble on the glass and in the post. He’s struggled to find his place, though, especially battling with Mark Williams in Charlotte and Phoenix. The Hawks could be a fresh start for the sixth-year center, all while giving them a young veteran presence in the locker room. Trendon Watford | F | 76ers | 6-8 | 25.6 years | 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 51.5% FG | 2025-26 salary: $2.6 million