Free agency options: What players could Hawks look for to upgrade roster?

They had until 5 p.m. ET on Monday to decide whether they will pick up the club option of forward Jonathan Kuminga. They ultimately chose to decline the 23-year-old’s option worth $24.3 million.
In not exercising Kuminga’s team option, the Hawks have full access to their $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception.
They also have a biannual exception worth $5.5 million, as well as trade exceptions worth $11 million, $6.7 million, $4.5 million, $2.3 million and $1.4 million.
Heading into Tuesday, the Hawks are projected to be $27 million below the luxury tax threshold and another $35 million below the first apron. Once the deal to acquire Aaron Wiggins is finalized July 6, the Hawks will become hard-capped at the first apron.
Several restricted free agents could hit the market, and the Hawks could extend offer sheets to acquire them. If the player’s original club does not match the offer, the Hawks could sign them.
The Hawks, of course, could target unrestricted free agents.
That doesn’t mean they couldn’t use more depth at multiple positions, including center.
Here are some free agent options.
Jock Landale | C | Hawks | 6-11 | 30.7 years | 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 38.3% 3FG | 2025-26 salary: $2.5 million
The Hawks acquired Landale at the trade deadline and the veteran center fit right into what they needed. The team could bring back Landale since there would be some continuity.
They don’t have Landale’s Bird rights, so the team would have to come to the right terms with him. After gaining some room with the midlevel exception, the Hawks now have the flexibility to do that.
Moritz Wagner | C | Magic | 6-11 | 29.2 years | 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 42.6% FG | 2025-26 salary: $11 million
The former Michigan center enters unrestricted free agency after returning from an ACL injury and playing in 36 games last season. The Hawks could use his physicality and depth.
Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Wagner is a potential trade target. The Hawks have an $11 million trade exception created from the deal that sent Luke Kennard to the Lakers.
Dean Wade | F | Cavaliers | 6-9 | 29.6 years | 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 36.2% 3FG | 2025-26 salary: $6.2 million
The Hawks have a lot of depth on the wing, but they could look to add more defensive-minded and gritty wings to their arsenal. The Hawks have a non-taxpayer mid-level exception available.
Wade played a key role in the Cavaliers’ run to the Eastern Conference semifinals and could provide the Hawks with a solid 3-and-D presence. He could pair nicely alongside Wiggins, whom the Hawks agreed to acquire from the Thunder, on the perimeter.
Nick Richards | C | Bulls | 6-11 | 28.6 years | 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 51.2% FG | 2025-26 salary: $5 million
Richards has often played well against the Hawks, giving them trouble on the glass and in the post. He’s struggled to find his place, though, especially battling with Mark Williams in Charlotte and Phoenix.
The Hawks could be a fresh start for the sixth-year center, all while giving them a young veteran presence in the locker room.
Trendon Watford | F | 76ers | 6-8 | 25.6 years | 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 51.5% FG | 2025-26 salary: $2.6 million
Similarly to Richards, Watford couldn’t quite find his place with his team last season. He fits alongside the Hawks’ retooling timeline at 25 and it may not cost the Hawks much to take a look.
Bruce Brown | G | Nuggets | 6-4 | 29.8 years |7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists 38.5% 3FG | 2025-26 salary: $3.1 million
The veteran guard is a difference-maker, playing a key role in the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA championship run. He has the versatility the Hawks value, with the skills to play the one or the two offensively. But he also has the hard-nosed approach to defense that allows him to guard positions 1-4.
The Hawks have the financial flexibility to explore a deal with the veteran guard.