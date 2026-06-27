Atlanta Braves Braves snap skid with 3-1 win over Giants Albies drives in two, Waldrep makes 2026 season debut Atlanta Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep #64 throws a pitch during a game against the Houston Astros on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Atlanta, at Truist Park. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

By Chad Bishop 19 minutes ago Share

SAN FRANCISCO — It wasn’t the easiest way to go about getting a win, but the Braves will take ‘em however they can get ‘em these days. Starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep made his 2026 debut by throwing two-plus innings of scoreless relief, and Ozzie Albies drove in a pair of runs as the Braves beat the Giants 3-1 at Oracle Park on Friday to halt a four-game losing streak. Waldrep was one of six pitchers the Braves turned to for their first win since Saturday. Dylan Lee inherited two runners in the seventh but escaped that jam and then got the first two outs of the eighth before a Willy Adames double to deep center. Didier Fuentes came in and struck out Matt Chapman on three pitches.

Earlier, in the fifth inning, Waldrep struck out Chapman to begin his 2026 season, then allowed a single to right by Drew Cavanaugh — the first hit of Cavanaugh’s MLB career. Waldrep then issued back-to-back walks to load the bases before getting Bryce Eldridge to chase a slider down and in, and Casey Schmitt to hit a ground ball to short for an inning-ending fielder’s choice. The sixth inning was much smoother for Waldrep, who worked around a two-out walk to strike out Chapman on a splitter in the dirt. But in the seventh, Waldrep was pulled after a walk to Cavanaugh and a swinging-bunt single to third by Victor Bericoto. Lee was summoned, and after Luis Arraez’s sacrifice bunt, Eldridge popped to second and Schmitt flew out to right. The Giants (33-48) couldn’t put together a serious offensive rally from there and left nine men on base in the loss.

Braves starter Reynaldo López gave up a first-inning run on Rafael Devers’ two-out RBI double that split the gap in deep right field. Dominic Smith, a member of the Giants in 2025, got that run back with a one-out RBI single in the top of the second off Giants starter Trevor McDonald.