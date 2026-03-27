Jason Heyward announces retirement

Opening Day 2010: Braves rookie Jason Heyward is congratulated by third-base coach Brian Snitker while rounding the bases on the three-run homer he hit in his first major league at-bat. (Phil Skinner/AJC File)

Heyward, 36, spent 16 seasons in Major League Baseball, most recently playing 34 games with the Padres in 2024. Hayward was a career .255 hitter and totaled 186 home runs and 730 RBIs.

On April 5, 2010, Heyward made his MLB debut and hit a three-run home run in his first at-bat in a 16-5 win over the Cubs at Turner Field. He would go on to be an All-Star that season and finish second in voting for National League Rookie of the Year.

Heyward won four Gold Glove awards. He had a career-high WAR of 7 in 2015 with the Cardinals and drove in a career-high 82 runs to go along with a career-high 27 homers for the Braves in 2012. Heyward also played for the Cubs, Dodgers and Astros, respectively, before finishing his career with the Padres.

A New Jersey native, Heyward graduated from Henry County High School and was the No. 14 overall pick by the Braves in the 2007 MLB Draft.