Atlanta Braves

Jason Heyward announces retirement

Former Braves outfielder played 16 MLB seasons.
Opening Day 2010: Braves rookie Jason Heyward is congratulated by third-base coach Brian Snitker while rounding the bases on the three-run homer he hit in his first major league at-bat. (Phil Skinner/AJC File)
Opening Day 2010: Braves rookie Jason Heyward is congratulated by third-base coach Brian Snitker while rounding the bases on the three-run homer he hit in his first major league at-bat. (Phil Skinner/AJC File)
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1 hour ago

Former Braves outfielder Jason Heyward announced Friday that he is retiring.

Heyward, 36, spent 16 seasons in Major League Baseball, most recently playing 34 games with the Padres in 2024. Hayward was a career .255 hitter and totaled 186 home runs and 730 RBIs.

On April 5, 2010, Heyward made his MLB debut and hit a three-run home run in his first at-bat in a 16-5 win over the Cubs at Turner Field. He would go on to be an All-Star that season and finish second in voting for National League Rookie of the Year.

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Photos: Jason Heyward's years as a Brave

Heyward won four Gold Glove awards. He had a career-high WAR of 7 in 2015 with the Cardinals and drove in a career-high 82 runs to go along with a career-high 27 homers for the Braves in 2012. Heyward also played for the Cubs, Dodgers and Astros, respectively, before finishing his career with the Padres.

A New Jersey native, Heyward graduated from Henry County High School and was the No. 14 overall pick by the Braves in the 2007 MLB Draft.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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