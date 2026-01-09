Future of Braves broadcasts uncertain as team ends deal with FanDuel Network

The future of Braves broadcasts is uncertain.
The Braves were among nine MLB teams that ended their deal with Main Street Sports Group this week as a result of financial issues. The company broadcast Braves games as FanDuel Sports Network.
The future of Braves broadcasts is uncertain.
The Braves were among nine MLB teams that ended their deal with Main Street Sports Group this week as a result of financial issues. The company broadcast Braves games as FanDuel Sports Network.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has assured consumers, through The Associated Press, that games will be broadcast, though via which medium is unclear. The Braves’ uncertainty is shared by the Cardinals, Rays, Angels, Marlins, Brewers, Tigers, Reds and Royals.
These aren’t new troubles for the regional sports networks. Since May 2023, MLB has taken over the production and distribution of broadcasts for six teams, with likely more coming.
Braves games could return as they were through a new agreement with Main Street Sports Group; they also could be distributed and streamed via MLB or another party. It remains to be seen.
The financial uncertainty for so many clubs has played a role in the offseason, where free agency has again moved slowly and the medium-to-low spenders haven’t been particularly active. It hasn’t helped the oft-discussed chasm that already exists between MLB’s large-market clubs and the field.
“Our focus, particularly given the point in the calendar, is to maximize the revenue that’s available to the clubs, whether that’s MLB Media or third party,” Manfred said via the AP. “The clubs have control over the timing. They can make a decision to move to MLB Media because of the contractual status now. I think that what’s happening right now clubs are evaluating their alternatives.
“Obviously, they’ve made significant payroll commitments already and they’re evaluating the alternatives to find the best revenue source for the year and the best outlet in terms of providing quality broadcasts to their fans.”
Although some teams have remained stagnant, the Braves have had an aggressive offseason in which they’ve spent lavishly. They signed two of the top few free-agent relievers in Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez. They added outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and re-signed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal. They could still add an impactful starting pitcher.
The Braves begin their season March 26 against the Royals. They’re attempting to rebound from a disappointing 72-win campaign after earning seven consecutive postseason appearances.