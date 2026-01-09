Future of Braves broadcasts uncertain as team ends deal with FanDuel Network

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. hits a two run homer in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 28, 2025. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

MLB commissioner assures fans games will be broadcast, but doesn’t say where, according to The Associated Press.

MLB commissioner assures fans games will be broadcast, but doesn’t say where, according to The Associated Press.

The Braves were among nine MLB teams that ended their deal with Main Street Sports Group this week as a result of financial issues. The company broadcast Braves games as FanDuel Sports Network.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has assured consumers, through The Associated Press, that games will be broadcast, though via which medium is unclear. The Braves’ uncertainty is shared by the Cardinals, Rays, Angels, Marlins, Brewers, Tigers, Reds and Royals.

These aren’t new troubles for the regional sports networks. Since May 2023, MLB has taken over the production and distribution of broadcasts for six teams, with likely more coming.

Braves games could return as they were through a new agreement with Main Street Sports Group; they also could be distributed and streamed via MLB or another party. It remains to be seen.

The financial uncertainty for so many clubs has played a role in the offseason, where free agency has again moved slowly and the medium-to-low spenders haven’t been particularly active. It hasn’t helped the oft-discussed chasm that already exists between MLB’s large-market clubs and the field.