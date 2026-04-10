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Falcons exercise fifth-year option for All-Pro Bijan Robinson

Robinson has become one of the best and most versatile running backs in the league.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson speaks during an Atlanta Falcons NFL media availability, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson speaks during an Atlanta Falcons NFL media availability, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

It was a formality, but it still had to be done.

The Falcons are exercising their fifth-year option on All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson.

In his first three seasons, Robinson has become one of the best and most versatile running backs in the league. He was the eighth-overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft after a stellar career at Texas.

He has totaled 805 rushes for 3,910 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns, along with 198 catches for 1,738 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Next season, he will share the backfield with Brian Robinson, after Tyler Allgeier departed for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

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From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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