How UGA President Jere Morehead became prolific in collegiate sports reform

Morehead was recently appointed to the President’s Oversight Committee in President Donald Trump’s broad effort to stabilize collegiate sports. This, after Morehead was among select sports leaders and politicians participating at the White House roundtable last month — from which Trump’s recent Saving College Sports executive order was born.
The UGA president issued a statement on the sweeping executive order, which called for measures involving player eligibility, NIL dealings, transfer rules and adequate sponsorship of women’s sports and Olympic (nonrevenue) sports programs.
“The president’s executive order is an important step forward that keeps the national spotlight on saving college sports and reinforces the need for Congress to act,” Morehead told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“I look forward to continuing work with the White House and other key stakeholders in strengthening college sports in months and years ahead.”
Morehead has been clear in expressing his vision and expectation for college sports.
Indeed, it was Morehead who made national headlines in January after a UGA athletics board meeting by suggesting the SEC may have to “create its own set of rules, enforce them against our members and hope that we can set an example that other Power 4 conferences would then follow.”
Morehead concluded that “we desperately need rules, and rules that are going to be enforced.”
It wasn’t the first time Morehead has sounded the alarm on behalf of collegiate sports.
Morehead stepped out of league presidential meetings at the 2022 SEC spring meetings to occupy one of the hottest interviewee seats in athletics, appearing on the “Paul Finebaum Show” to take on the pressing questions collegiate sports were just starting to face.
“It’s a mess, to be honest with you,” Morehead told a national audience that could not have known just how complex issues would become. “We have to make sure we don’t lose what is unique in college athletics …”
“We have to work through the process, and we have to do our best to enforce the rules that we have.”
Finebaum told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he has always appreciated Morehead’s transparency and availability.
“President Morehead has always been extraordinary when it comes to giving interviews — regardless of the tone and tenor of the questions,” Finebaum said. “Even when the situation turns tense — which it has on occasion — he has always remained calm and answered questions intelligently and thoughtfully.
“I believe every single time we have done a program on the UGA campus, he has made time for us as well as in Destin (Florida site of the SEC spring meetings).”
Former Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity, who worked as Morehead’s athletic director from 2010-2020, said his former boss is uniquely qualified for the challenges collegiate sports are facing.
“You go back and look, before he worked at Georgia, he was a U.S. Attorney,” McGarity told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, referencing Morehead’s time as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1980-86 and special assistant U.S. attorney from 1986-87.
“Jere’s insightful with an ability to analyze anything, just brilliant in that capacity,” he added. “I’ve always thought him unique in how he understood complex issues and communicated solutions.”
Morehead’s network and knowledge base is indeed extensive, and a review of his leadership experience explains why:
Chair, NCAA Division I Board of Directors, 2021-2024
President, SEC, 2021-2023
Vice President, SEC, 2021-2023
NCAA Board of Governors, 2020-2024
NCAA Division I Board of Directors, 2020-2024
NCAA President Search Committee, 2022-2023
NCAA Division I Transformation Committee, 2021-2022
NCAA Constitution Committee, 2021
Josh Brooks, who Morehead selected to succeed McGarity six years ago, has had a front-row seat for the UGA president’s inner workings.
“President Morehead’s commitment to ensuring Georgia’s success as an academic and athletic powerhouse has been critically important, especially during these changing times in college athletics,” Brooks told the AJC. “We are fortunate to have a leader like President Morehead, who places the success of our coaches and student-athletes at the forefront.
“That commitment is evident in many leadership roles he has taken within the SEC and NCAA.”
Morehead’s recent national appointment could prove to be his most impactful.
The University of Georgia president will work alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, New York Yankees president Randy Levine and Texas Tech Board of Regents chairman Cody Campbell, among others, to make decisions on the various committee initiatives.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.