Georgia Bulldogs How UGA President Jere Morehead became prolific in collegiate sports reform Morehead has been called the ‘most powerful president or chancellor in the SEC.’ Georgia football coach Kirby Smart (left) greets Gov. Brian Kemp (center) and UGA President Jere Morehead after the Bulldogs' win over Georgia Tech in November. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Mike Griffith 46 minutes ago Share

Jere Morehead’s passion is leading the University of Georgia, but the UGA president is also embracing the purpose of serving collegiate athletics as a whole. Indeed, Kirby Smart might be Georgia’s most iconic figure, but it’s Morehead making a case as UGA’s most important where college sports’ future is concerned.

RELATED 4 keys to understanding college sports executive order Morehead was recently appointed to the President’s Oversight Committee in President Donald Trump’s broad effort to stabilize collegiate sports. This, after Morehead was among select sports leaders and politicians participating at the White House roundtable last month — from which Trump’s recent Saving College Sports executive order was born. The UGA president issued a statement on the sweeping executive order, which called for measures involving player eligibility, NIL dealings, transfer rules and adequate sponsorship of women’s sports and Olympic (nonrevenue) sports programs. “The president’s executive order is an important step forward that keeps the national spotlight on saving college sports and reinforces the need for Congress to act,” Morehead told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I look forward to continuing work with the White House and other key stakeholders in strengthening college sports in months and years ahead.”

RELATED Why UGA has seat at historic roundtable in Washington D.C. Morehead has been clear in expressing his vision and expectation for college sports.

Indeed, it was Morehead who made national headlines in January after a UGA athletics board meeting by suggesting the SEC may have to “create its own set of rules, enforce them against our members and hope that we can set an example that other Power 4 conferences would then follow.” Morehead concluded that “we desperately need rules, and rules that are going to be enforced.” It wasn’t the first time Morehead has sounded the alarm on behalf of collegiate sports. Morehead stepped out of league presidential meetings at the 2022 SEC spring meetings to occupy one of the hottest interviewee seats in athletics, appearing on the “Paul Finebaum Show” to take on the pressing questions collegiate sports were just starting to face. “It’s a mess, to be honest with you,” Morehead told a national audience that could not have known just how complex issues would become. “We have to make sure we don’t lose what is unique in college athletics …”

RELATED Georgia leadership pushes for order in tampering ‘chaos’, calendar concerns “We have to work through the process, and we have to do our best to enforce the rules that we have.” Finebaum told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he has always appreciated Morehead’s transparency and availability. “President Morehead has always been extraordinary when it comes to giving interviews — regardless of the tone and tenor of the questions,” Finebaum said. “Even when the situation turns tense — which it has on occasion — he has always remained calm and answered questions intelligently and thoughtfully. “I believe every single time we have done a program on the UGA campus, he has made time for us as well as in Destin (Florida site of the SEC spring meetings).” The sports world has taken note of Morehead’s messaging, to the extent that USA Today referred to him as “the most powerful president or chancellor in the SEC, and likely college sports.”

Former Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity, who worked as Morehead’s athletic director from 2010-2020, said his former boss is uniquely qualified for the challenges collegiate sports are facing. “You go back and look, before he worked at Georgia, he was a U.S. Attorney,” McGarity told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, referencing Morehead’s time as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1980-86 and special assistant U.S. attorney from 1986-87. “Jere’s insightful with an ability to analyze anything, just brilliant in that capacity,” he added. “I’ve always thought him unique in how he understood complex issues and communicated solutions.” RELATED NCAA looks to hammer schools for transfer portal violations, curb tampering Morehead’s network and knowledge base is indeed extensive, and a review of his leadership experience explains why: Chair, NCAA Division I Board of Directors, 2021-2024

President, SEC, 2021-2023

Vice President, SEC, 2021-2023

NCAA Board of Governors, 2020-2024

NCAA Division I Board of Directors, 2020-2024

NCAA President Search Committee, 2022-2023

NCAA Division I Transformation Committee, 2021-2022

NCAA Constitution Committee, 2021