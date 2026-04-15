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Georgia hires popular assistant coach to men’s basketball staff

Jonas Hayes joins brother Jarvis as Bulldog assistants.
Former Georgia State Panthers head coach Jonas Hayes reacts on the sideline during their game against the Georgia Southern Eagles in a NCAA men’s basketball game at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia State won 64-60. Jason Getz/AJC)
Former Georgia State Panthers head coach Jonas Hayes reacts on the sideline during their game against the Georgia Southern Eagles in a NCAA men’s basketball game at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia State won 64-60. Jason Getz/AJC)
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52 minutes ago

ATHENS — Jonas Hayes will be back as an assistant coach at the University of Georgia, as the school announced his hiring Wednesday.

Hayes previously coached at Georgia from 2013 through 2018 and played for the Bulldogs from 2001 through 2004. Hayes will work under men’s head coach Mike White.

“I’ve respected and admired coach White for quite some time,” Hayes said in a statement released by the school. “I have so much respect for him as a man, and the success he’s had as a coach speaks for itself. Georgia is home. This place helped shape me as a man, as a player, and as a coach. Having the opportunity to return means everything to me. I’m incredibly grateful to Coach White for trusting me to be part of what he’s building at my alma mater.”

Hayes was the head coach at Georgia State for the previous four seasons, with the Panthers going 48-78 during his time in Atlanta.

With Hayes coming on staff, he joins his brother Jarvis Hayes, who White hired earlier this offseason for an assistant role.

“I have respected coach (Jonas) Hayes for a long time and am extremely excited to have him join our staff,” White said. “We’ve never worked together, but he’s someone who immediately makes you feel comfortable. It quickly becomes apparent what the University of Georgia means to him. His love for the state of Georgia, UGA, the Athens community and Georgia Basketball is palpable. I know how excited he is to be back at Stegeman, and I’m confident he will make an immediate and sustained impact as our program continues to grow.”

After leaving Georgia when former coach Mark Fox was fired, Jonas Hayes worked as an assistant coach at Xavier.

The Bulldogs went 22-10 this past season, losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Saint Louis. Georgia has seen six players depart the program this offseason, but it did retain Kanon Catchings, Blue Cain and Smurf Millender.

The transfer portal opened April 7 and closes Tuesday. The Bulldogs have only added Kemauri Millender to the roster thus far this offseason.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

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