Georgia hires popular assistant coach to men’s basketball staff

Former Georgia State Panthers head coach Jonas Hayes reacts on the sideline during their game against the Georgia Southern Eagles in a NCAA men’s basketball game at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia State won 64-60. Jason Getz/AJC)

Hayes previously coached at Georgia from 2013 through 2018 and played for the Bulldogs from 2001 through 2004. Hayes will work under men’s head coach Mike White.

ATHENS — Jonas Hayes will be back as an assistant coach at the University of Georgia, as the school announced his hiring Wednesday.

“I’ve respected and admired coach White for quite some time,” Hayes said in a statement released by the school. “I have so much respect for him as a man, and the success he’s had as a coach speaks for itself. Georgia is home. This place helped shape me as a man, as a player, and as a coach. Having the opportunity to return means everything to me. I’m incredibly grateful to Coach White for trusting me to be part of what he’s building at my alma mater.”

Hayes was the head coach at Georgia State for the previous four seasons, with the Panthers going 48-78 during his time in Atlanta.

With Hayes coming on staff, he joins his brother Jarvis Hayes, who White hired earlier this offseason for an assistant role.

“I have respected coach (Jonas) Hayes for a long time and am extremely excited to have him join our staff,” White said. “We’ve never worked together, but he’s someone who immediately makes you feel comfortable. It quickly becomes apparent what the University of Georgia means to him. His love for the state of Georgia, UGA, the Athens community and Georgia Basketball is palpable. I know how excited he is to be back at Stegeman, and I’m confident he will make an immediate and sustained impact as our program continues to grow.”