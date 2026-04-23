Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Details emerge in arrest of former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch

The NFL draft prospect was charged with two misdemeanors after the incident in Athens.
Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch warms up before the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch warms up before the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
36 minutes ago

ATHENS — The full police report regarding the Sunday arrest of former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Branch was arrested on two misdemeanors: one charge of obstructing public sidewalks/streets — prowling and one charge of obstruction of a law enforcement official.

According to the arrest report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the alleged incident took place outside Cloud Bar at 12:18 a.m. The arrest report states the bar, which lists its hours on Saturday nights as 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., was in the process of closing, and officers on the scene were attempting to clear the sidewalk in front of the bar.

Cloud Bar’s website does note hours can change based on the season, special holiday or other factors. The Twilight festival was held in Athens this past weekend.

After attending to an altercation in front of General Beauregard’s, a bar next door to Cloud, the officer states Branch continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move.

The officer then said he continued to give Branch instructions to move from the sidewalk and, if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk.

The report then states Branch “smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business.”

Branch and the person detained in the altercation in front of General Beauregard’s were then both transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

Per the Athens-Clarke County arrest log, Branch was booked at 1:26 a.m. Sunday and released on $39 bond at 3:44 a.m.

Branch spent one season at Georgia after transferring from Southern Cal. He led Georgia in receptions (81) and receiving yards (811), and tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (6). He set a school record for most receptions in a season.

Branch was in town this past weekend to watch Georgia’s annual spring game. His older brother, Zion Branch, is a safety for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has not offered an official comment on the arrest, noting that Branch is now a former player. Branch has not commented on the arrest to this point.

Branch is expected to be chosen in this week’s NFL draft, possibly going in the second round. It is possible he could fall in the draft because of this arrest.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

Dirty Birds Dispatch

Dirty Birds Dispatch: Pre-draft legal developments

NFL

Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. could have charges dropped through intervention program

KEN SUGIURA

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham has a draft strategy. Now comes the hard part.

Keep Reading

Former Georgia WR Zachariah Branch arrested in Athens after G-Day

Former Georgia WR Branch facing misdemeanor charges days before he hopes to be picked in NFL draft

In legal twist, deputy convicted in jail death case after civil suit failed

Featured

First Liberty folo

Federal prosecutors charge First Liberty founder in alleged $140M Ponzi scheme

2h ago

Former Democratic state lawmaker sentenced for pandemic unemployment fraud

Your commute on Ga. 400 is about to get worse. Then it’ll get better (maybe).