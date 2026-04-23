Atlanta Falcons Details emerge in arrest of former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch The NFL draft prospect was charged with two misdemeanors after the incident in Athens. Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch warms up before the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 36 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — The full police report regarding the Sunday arrest of former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Branch was arrested on two misdemeanors: one charge of obstructing public sidewalks/streets — prowling and one charge of obstruction of a law enforcement official.

According to the arrest report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the alleged incident took place outside Cloud Bar at 12:18 a.m. The arrest report states the bar, which lists its hours on Saturday nights as 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., was in the process of closing, and officers on the scene were attempting to clear the sidewalk in front of the bar. Cloud Bar’s website does note hours can change based on the season, special holiday or other factors. The Twilight festival was held in Athens this past weekend. After attending to an altercation in front of General Beauregard’s, a bar next door to Cloud, the officer states Branch continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move. The officer then said he continued to give Branch instructions to move from the sidewalk and, if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk.

The report then states Branch “smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business.”

Branch and the person detained in the altercation in front of General Beauregard’s were then both transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail. Per the Athens-Clarke County arrest log, Branch was booked at 1:26 a.m. Sunday and released on $39 bond at 3:44 a.m. Branch spent one season at Georgia after transferring from Southern Cal. He led Georgia in receptions (81) and receiving yards (811), and tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (6). He set a school record for most receptions in a season. Branch was in town this past weekend to watch Georgia’s annual spring game. His older brother, Zion Branch, is a safety for the Bulldogs. Georgia has not offered an official comment on the arrest, noting that Branch is now a former player. Branch has not commented on the arrest to this point.