Atlanta Dream reportedly to re-sign three key players to new contracts

The Dream are having a pretty good week, it seems.
After trading for Angel Reese, the team looks to be firming up its roster by bringing back many of its key veterans on new contracts.
The Dream are having a pretty good week, it seems.
After trading for Angel Reese, the team looks to be firming up its roster by bringing back many of its key veterans on new contracts.
ESPN reports the Dream are re-signing All-Stars Allisha Gray and Brionna Jones, along with forward Naz Hillmon.
That trio was critical in the Dream’s franchise-record 30 wins last season, and with the new collective bargaining agreement and increased salaries, the Dream are making the financial commitment to maintain that success.
Gray, 31, averaged 18.4 points and 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists and was named first-team All-WNBA last season.
Jones, 30, is a four-time All-Star selection and posted 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds last season, starting all 44 games.
Hillmon, 26, was voted the Sixth Player of the Year after averaging 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 44 games (including 17 starts) last season.
With the addition of Reese, the Dream potentially have a formidable starting lineup, if Rhyne Howard returns also.