Promising Georgia linebacker out for spring practice due to shoulder surgery

Georgia linebacker Zayden Walker (center) — pictured pressuring Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (left) during the SEC championship game in December — had two sacks and a forced fumble in 10 games as a freshman last season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Coach Kirby Smart shared that center Drew Bobo, defensive lineman Jordan Hall, outside linebacker Gabe Harris, defensive back Kyron Jones, defensive lineman Carter Luckie and linebacker Zayden Walker are out for spring. Walker had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The Georgia coach added that a few more players were dealing with smaller injuries, but their availability should not be impacted for the entirety of spring practice.

“We’ve got several others that have injuries that are coming back from maybe in or out a couple days of practice,” Smart said. “But those are the guys that are out for the majority of practices. Looking forward to this spring. We’ve got essentially about 40 to 50 new players once you count the signees, the portals and some of the other guys. So as we always say, the roster turns over quickly. I’m excited about spring.”

Bobo suffered a foot injury in Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech last season. He missed Georgia’s games against Alabama and Ole Miss to conclude last season. Malachi Toliver stepped in for Bobo as the team’s starting center. Smart hopes to get Bobo back to full strength during the summer.

Hall suffered a knee injury in Georgia’s win over Florida. The defensive tackle missed time during the 2024 season due to multiple leg injuries. Georgia has to replace defensive tackle Christen Miller, but the Bulldogs bring back Xzavier McLeod, Elijah Griffin and Nnamdi Ogboko at the position. Smart noted that Hall will be running during spring practice.