News and notes from Braves spring training in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Starting pitchers are lengthening starts, prospects are turning heads and the World Baseball Classic is about to start. Checking in with the Braves as another week of spring training begins in North Port.

Solid outing for López The spring comeback effort of Reynaldo López’s took its second big step Sunday, as the Braves pitcher fairly cruised through three scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park. After missing nearly the entire 2025 season because of a shoulder injury, López allowed one hit, struck out three and walked none in his second appearance of the spring. “I’m without pain and throwing all my pitches,” he said. “I think I’m close.” López was particularly pleased with his change-up, a pitch he has worked on with new pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. López was able to find a grip that works for him to have control over the pitch.

“It’s got good depth and moving away from the lefties,” he said.

WBC participants exit The six Braves players participating in the World Baseball Classic have left North Port. They are Ronald Acuña Jr. (Venezuela); Ozzie Albies, Jurickson Profar and Chadwick Tromp (Netherlands); Nacho Alvarez Jr. (Mexico), and Javy Guerra (Panama). Acuña shared a poignant moment with manager Walt Weiss on Saturday as he left camp. Coming out of the clubhouse, he called out to Weiss, calling him “jefe” (boss) and giving him and team interpreter Franco García hugs before walking off, his equipment bag slung over his shoulder. García also is participating, serving as a press officer for the national team from his native Puerto Rico. The tournament runs Wednesday-March 17. Gil showing off talent, power On Sunday, for the second day in a row, Braves shortstop prospect John Gil homered. Saturday’s was against the Baltimore Orioles. Sunday’s was in the team’s split-squad game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, a line drive to left field that left the bat at 109.7 mph.