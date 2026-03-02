News and notes from Braves spring training in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Starting pitchers are lengthening starts, prospects are turning heads and the World Baseball Classic is about to start.
Checking in with the Braves as another week of spring training begins in North Port.
The spring comeback effort of Reynaldo López’s took its second big step Sunday, as the Braves pitcher fairly cruised through three scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park.
After missing nearly the entire 2025 season because of a shoulder injury, López allowed one hit, struck out three and walked none in his second appearance of the spring.
“I’m without pain and throwing all my pitches,” he said. “I think I’m close.”
López was particularly pleased with his change-up, a pitch he has worked on with new pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. López was able to find a grip that works for him to have control over the pitch.
“It’s got good depth and moving away from the lefties,” he said.
The six Braves players participating in the World Baseball Classic have left North Port. They are Ronald Acuña Jr. (Venezuela); Ozzie Albies, Jurickson Profar and Chadwick Tromp (Netherlands); Nacho Alvarez Jr. (Mexico), and Javy Guerra (Panama).
Acuña shared a poignant moment with manager Walt Weiss on Saturday as he left camp. Coming out of the clubhouse, he called out to Weiss, calling him “jefe” (boss) and giving him and team interpreter Franco García hugs before walking off, his equipment bag slung over his shoulder.
García also is participating, serving as a press officer for the national team from his native Puerto Rico.
The tournament runs Wednesday-March 17.
On Sunday, for the second day in a row, Braves shortstop prospect John Gil homered. Saturday’s was against the Baltimore Orioles. Sunday’s was in the team’s split-squad game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, a line drive to left field that left the bat at 109.7 mph.
“It’s always good to see those guys get up here in these big-league games and have success,” Weiss said of Gil before Sunday’s home run. “That’s a big deal, a 19-year-old kid getting into a big-league spring training game and hitting a homer. That’s a big deal, so I’m sure a great moment for him.”
Pitchers Daysbel Hernández and Didier Fuentes had both yet to pitch yet this spring through Sunday. Weiss said it is not injury-related. Both are on the team’s 40-man roster.
“They’re just not quite as far along in the buildup process, but they’re both doing well as we sit here (Sunday),” Weiss said.
Fuentes was called up to make four starts last season (13.85 ERA) to try to fill holes in the team’s injury-laden rotation. Hernández threw 37 innings in 39 appearances and had a 3.41 ERA with a 1.541 WHIP.
