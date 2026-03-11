AJC Varsity It was a rematch of 2025. This time, Hebron Christian girls claim the title ‘They punched and then we punched and then they punched, and I guess we got to score last,’ says Hebron Christian girls basketball coach Jan Azar. Hebron Christian players celebrate as time expires during their 46-42 win against Holy Innocents’ in the Class 3A-A private girls GHSA state championship at the Macon Coliseum on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Macon. (Jason Getz/AJC)

MACON — Mia Huckaby came off the bench and sparked a 20-2 second-quarter run that gave top-ranked Hebron Christian the lead for good, and the Lions held on down the stretch for a 46-42 victory over No. 3 Holy Innocents’ despite not making a field goal in the fourth quarter of the Class 3A-A Private girls basketball championship game Wednesday at the Macon Coliseum. This was a rematch of the 2025 state final, when Hebron Christian was held to a season-low point total in a 57-39 loss to the Golden Bears. Points weren’t much easier to come by Wednesday, but this time the Lions scored just enough to bring home the title.

“Holy Innocents’ did a great job against us,” Hebron Christian coach Jan Azar said. “We were up 10, and they were able to knock down some key shots and didn’t give up. They punched and then we punched and then they punched, and I guess we got to score last. Both teams really came to play today, but this is my team and I’m proud of them.” RELATED Live updates from the GHSA basketball state championships in Macon The championship was the 17th for Azar, who has won four in her seven seasons at Hebron Christian after winning 13 at fellow Gwinnett County private school Wesleyan. Hebron Christian won its final 17 games of the season after suffering its only loss, a 56-43 setback against undefeated Tennessee team Bradley Central on Jan. 8, and finished 30-1. Third-ranked Holy Innocents’ (24-7) fell short of its fifth championship in 11 seasons. It was not a typical game for Hebron Christian, which was held 24 points below its season scoring average. The Lions shot just 26.4% from the field, went 5-for-22 on 3-pointers and made just 13 of 27 free throws. SEC signees Gabby Minus (Tennessee) and Alanna Beckham (Georgia) were held to a combined 14 points, although both made major contributions. Minus finished with 7 points, 13 rebounds and 3 steals, while Beckham had 7 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists.

The Lions trailed 16-6 after a layup by Holy Innocents’ Makayla Weaver with 7:46 to play in the second quarter. Huckaby answered with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to kick-start the run and pull the Lions within 16-12, and Hebron Christian outscored Holy Innocents’ 14-2 over the remaining 5:53 of the half for a 26-18 lead.

Huckaby had 9 total points in the decisive run and finished with a game-high 14. “My coaches told me before the game, ‘When you get in the game, find your shots,’” Huckaby said. “We knew going into this that we had to shoot them out of the zone, and I give all the credit to my teammates today. They found me, and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.” Holy Innocents’ trailed 39-29 at the end of the third quarter but closed to within 43-42 with less than four minutes to play on back-to-back 3-pointers by Parker Smith, but the Golden Bears didn’t score again. “You’ve got to play through ups and downs in the state championship game,” Azar said. “Why not make it close and make the coach have a nervous breakdown.” Holy Innocents’ played the final 4:19 of the game without its three top scorers — Makayla Weaver (10 points), Loriel Murray (10) and Elana McMasters (8), who all fouled out in the fourth quarter — but the Golden Bears stayed in it until Beckham’s two free throws with 24.9 seconds left provided the game’s final points.

Holy Innocents’ Aaniyah Branch had 16 rebounds and 8 blocked shots. 1 / 8 Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Hebron Christian players celebrate with their fans after their 46-42 win against Holy Innocents’ in the Class 3A-A private girls GHSA state championship at the Macon Coliseum on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Macon. (Jason Getz/AJC) Box score and stats Holy Innocents’ — 14-10-5-13 — 42 Hebron Christian — 6-24-9-7 — 46 Holy Innocents’ (42): Elana McMasters 8, Makayla Weaver 10, Mackenzie Weaver 3, Aaniyah Branch 3, Loriel Murray 10, Parker Smith 8, Sasha Thompson, Melanie Paris, Emily Gainer.