Ken Sugiura How the Braves can compete despite their pile of pitching injuries Atlanta showed down the stretch in 2025 that offense, pitching depth can keep team afloat. Braves pitcher Reynaldo López — pictured during spring training in February — has had some issues with his fastball lately, but he could be back to form for his first start of the regular season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

With the start of the season days away, the Braves’ blindingly obvious problem is the starting rotation. Spencer Schwellenbach (surgery to remove bone spurs) is on the 60-day injured list. Spencer Strider (strained oblique) is headed for the injured list. In his final outing of the spring, Reynaldo López’s fastball couldn’t break a windowpane.

RELATED 26 predictions for the 2026 Braves This theater of the macabre is but a repeat of 2025 — only now you may have to pay $100 to watch it. That’s one way of looking at it. Here’s another. The rotation’s clump of infirmities, while problematic, can be overcome. Of the starting pitcher candidates, only Joey Wentz (ACL tear) is out for the year, and he was a depth piece. This could be a healthy group by summer and on into the fall, which is when the Braves will need them most.

Ironically, you can find proof for why the Braves can withstand the pitching ailments in the detritus of the 2025 season. From Aug. 1 to the end of the season, the Braves entrusted starts to the likes of Carlos Carrasco, Cal Quantrill and Erick Fedde, with López, Schwellenbach and Grant Holmes done for the season and Chris Sale available for only six appearances.

But the Braves were 30-24 over that stretch, in no small part because that rotation was supported by an adept offense. Over those two months, the Braves didn’t approach their record-setting 2023 standard. They were basically a top-10 lineup over those final 54 games — sixth in runs scored, tied for sixth in home runs and 11th in on-base percentage and slugging. That performance was enough to buoy a rather average pitching staff. In those same final two months, the Braves were 23rd in ERA and 17th in strikeout/walk rate. The starting pitching rankings in those categories were even lower: 24th and 19th, respectively. It’s not a winning formula for 162 games. But there’s no reason to think the Braves’ lineup couldn’t ride out the absences of Schwellenbach and Strider with similar production at the plate.

RELATED Braves to return to Atlanta on Tuesday with opening day on horizon The other side Ronald Acuña Jr. is healthy. Austin Riley is healthy. Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies don’t have to be among the flimsiest hitters in the major leagues, as they were for large parts of last season. Matt Olson might be the game’s best first baseman. Drake Baldwin has given reason to think he can continue his Rookie of the Year performance. Those six bats have some pop. Is it unreasonable to think this lineup — as well as an improved bullpen — can keep things afloat until the rotation pieces itself back together? Without question, some ifs have to fall new manager Walt Weiss’ way. First, the lineup has to do its part — which, really, it should.

Sale has to stay healthy. López’s puzzling final spring-training outing — when he averaged 89 mph on his fastball and threw a scare into all of Braves Country — must be only a mirage. It would be great for the Braves if Bryce Elder — who, for the time being, has risen to the No. 4 slot — could be the version we saw in September (3.13 ERA in five starts with a 1.07 WHIP) as opposed to other, less-competitive forms. If Strider was ready to go after two weeks on the IL, the Braves would be delighted. It’s my understanding that López made a mechanical change in a bullpen session Tuesday that returned him to his standard form and that Strider’s oblique injury is of the milder sort. That’s two steps forward. Let’s say the Braves reach the end of May in contending position. Strider should be back. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (torn finger tendon) should be, too. Perhaps one of the young arms, JR Ritchie or Didier Fuentes, is bucking for a spot in the rotation. Schwellenbach could be nearing a return.

RELATED Braves announce agreement with Spectrum The picture looks much more optimistic for the Braves at that point. This doesn’t seem outlandish, does it? What’s more, according to Braves president Derek Schiller, more carriage agreements are on the way this week for BravesVision, meaning fewer fans will have to make a decision on whether to pony up for the club’s new TV arrangement. This may be too rosy a scenario for your taste. A number of stars have to align. But it’s not unreasonable.