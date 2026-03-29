Atlanta Hawks Hawks bounce back, down Kings in 12th-straight win at home Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, center, calls a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

By Lauren Williams 2 hours ago Share

The Hawks looked to bounce back from their loss Friday night in Boston. They downed the Kings 123-113 at State Farm Arena, marking the Hawks’ 12-straight home win. Saturday’s victory came with the Hawks not at full strength. The Kings have already shut down several of their top rotational players for the season, so the Hawks opted to rest at least three of their own.

The Hawks hosted the Kings without Dyson Daniels (left great toe sprain), Jonathan Kuminga (left knee injury management) and Onyeka Okongwu (left index finger sprain) after a close game against the Celtics the night before. Quick stats: Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 27 points, seven assists and four steals. Jalen Johnson had 26 points, five rebounds and 10 assists. Jock Landale ended the night with a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double. Saturday’s win marked Hawks coach Quin Snyder’s 500th regular-season career win. He became the 41st coach in NBA history to reach 500 wins and the sixth active coach to do so. Key moment The Kings tied the game at 97 with 8:03 to play, with their starter still on the bench. But Johnson took over, and in a little under one minute, he powered an 8-0 Hawks run.

Johnson hit a turnaround midrange jumper, which has become pretty much automatic for the 24-year-old. Then he fired off a 3-pointer before finding Alexander-Walker for a 3 from the right wing.

It put the Hawks up 105-97 and put them ahead for good. Highlight play Alexander-Walker has developed into one of the Hawks’ top facilitators. With Daniels sidelined, the Hawks needed Alexander-Walker’s playmaking. With just under two minutes to play in the second quarter, Alexander-Walker pushed the Hawks’ pace. He found Mouhamed Gueye cutting baseline to the basket with a half-court left-handed lob. Alexander-Walker then flashed his willingness to take some risks. With 9:09 to play in the third quarter, he found Johnson with a between-the-legs bounce pass, which split a pair of defenders, for a quick jumper at the basket.

What they said “It was special. It’s cool. When you’ve been in this league for a while, you realize that coaches, they keep their record, but it’s really the players and the other people that allow for that to happen.” -- Snyder on his 500th career win. “I’ve talked to him a lot of just about letting him know things he sees towards the end of the game, how we can play for each other. Sometimes it feels like we want that other person to go be aggressive, which is cool, to have someone who’s in your corner to be aggressive and stuff like that.” -- Alexander-Walker on closing out games with Johnson. “I think that’s the Australian way, a little bit, is just constant communication, being really open with each other in a locker room, and being able to have those conversations we don’t have. We try not to have too much of an ego, I suppose. So, just constant communication is the best way for a team to come together.” -- Landale on his communication with the team.