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Hawks assistant named newest Butler coach

Ronald Nored will likely begin his duties as the school’s coach right away.
Hawks assistant Ronald Nored will be the next coach of Butler University’s men’s basketball program. (AJC File)
Hawks assistant Ronald Nored will be the next coach of Butler University’s men’s basketball program. (AJC File)
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One of the Hawks’ assistant coaches will step into a new role. On Wednesday, Butler named Ronald Nored as its newest men’s basketball coach.

Nored will likely begin his duties as the school’s coach right away. The team announced in its statement it would reintroduce Nored “to the Butler and Indianapolis communities Friday, March 27, with a noon event at Hinkle Fieldhouse that is open to the public.”

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Nored was in his third season with the Hawks, after joining coach Quin Snyder’s staff in 2023. He also served as an assistant for the Hornets and Pacers before his tenure with the Hawks.

A 2012 Butler graduate, Nored played a role in the school’s consecutive trips to the NCAA national championship game as the starting point guard for then-coach and now Celtics general manager Brad Stevens.

He began his coaching career following graduation as the coach of Brownsburg High School in Indiana. He reunited with Stevens in 2013, first as an assistant coach with the Maine Celtics of the Celtics’ G-League affiliate. He then became a member of the Celtics coaching staff the following season, working as player development coach, as well as a scout.

Nored also served as the Hawks’ coach at the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League in 2024.

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