AJC Varsity

GHSA fines 3 schools $2,000 apiece for failing to report basketball scores

Missing scores from Upson-Lee, Westside-Augusta, Hephzibah caused the GHSA to reseed the Class 3A bracket one day before the first round.
The GHSA logo is shown at center court after the game between Cherokee Bluff and Baldwin in the GHSA Girls 3A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, March, 5, 2025, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The GHSA logo is shown at center court after the game between Cherokee Bluff and Baldwin in the GHSA Girls 3A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, March, 5, 2025, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
59 minutes ago

The Georgia High School Association has fined Upson-Lee, Westside-Augusta and Hephzibah $2,000 apiece for failing to report basketball scores that forced the GHSA to reseed the Class 3A brackets less than a day before the Feb. 24 first-round games.

GHSA executive director Tim Scott said the GHSA took extra time to settle on a fine amount because the infractions and the fallout were unprecedented. The GHSA only last academic year began using the Postseason Rankings Formula math model to help qualify and seed playoff teams in four classifications. The model depends on having results of every game.

The four missing results, which included one loss for each of the three schools, lowered the seeds of Hephzibah and Westside and knocked Upson-Lee out of the boys tournament, replaced by Cairo.

Twelve teams were assigned different opponents, some less than 24 hours before their originally scheduled tipoffs.

RELATED
2 defending champs eliminated from state playoffs, 6 teams reach 1st finals

“When you have to call a school at 8:30 at night and change who they’re playing the next day, that makes for a tough situation,” Scott said. “Making sure your data entered correctly is important.”

The maximum the GHSA can fine a school is $2,500. Scott said he did not believe the schools withheld scores intentionally to improve their seeding.

“Those athletic directors and coaches at the high schools, they’re busy,” Scott said. “You might be trying to get information from an athletic director, and he’s also coaching the baseball team. It’s not like they’re just sitting there.”

Scott said his office was working on a plan to involve the 56 region secretaries to help with oversight. The job now falls on associate director Don Corr alone. In basketball season, with 900 boys and girls teams, the GHSA receives about 12,000 scores.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Kamarui Dorsey by Jeff Sentell 062725a
AJC VARSITY

Despite UGA interest, 5-star prospect from Hampton ‘locked in’ on commitment

AJC VARSITY

2 defending champs eliminated from state playoffs, 6 teams reach 1st finals

AJC VARSITY

UConn signee leads No. 1 Wheeler back to championship game

Keep Reading

GHSA basketball state tournament semifinal scores

GHSA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups

Weekend Reflections: Stoudamire lost at Tech despite good in-state recruiting

Featured

Landmark Hotel

How short-term rental investors took over a historic Atlanta high-rise

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

6 takeaways from a hectic Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

Hall County teacher run over, killed confronting teens after prank, police say