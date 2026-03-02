AJC Varsity

GHSA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal matchups

Berths in this weekend’s state semifinals are on the line.
Tri-Cities and Tre Keith (center) — pictured playing last season in the Grayson New Year Classic in January 2025 — will face Hughes in the Class 5A state quarterfinals this week. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)
Tri-Cities and Tre Keith (center) — pictured playing last season in the Grayson New Year Classic in January 2025 — will face Hughes in the Class 5A state quarterfinals this week. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)
By
1 hour ago

The eight remaining high school boys basketball teams in each of the state’s eight classifications will go head-to-head this week in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association state tournament.

Girls games are scheduled for Tuesday and boys games are set for Wednesday, although the GHSA allows schools the flexibility to alter the schedule, if necessary.

RELATED
Three No. 1 teams lose in second round of state basketball tournament

The winners will advance to the semifinals, to be played Friday and Saturday at four neutral sites: Georgia State University (classes 6A and 5A), Akins Ford Arena in Athens (4A and 3A-A Private), Legacy Arena in Douglasville (3A and 2A) and Fort Valley State University (A Division I and A Division II).

Listed below are the quarterfinal matchups. AJC Varsity will update with final scores as they become available.

Class 6A

Class 5A

RELATED
Wheeler boys basketball team to play in high-profile post-season tournament

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Class 3A-A Private

About the Author

Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

More Stories

The Latest

Tucker head coach James Hartry

Photos: Cambridge defeats Tucker in second round of state basketball tournament

1h ago
AJC VARSITY

GHSA girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal matchups

1h ago
AJC VARSITY

Three No. 1 teams lose in second round of state basketball tournament

Keep Reading

GHSA girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal matchups

1h ago

GHSA boys basketball state tournament first-round scores

GHSA girls basketball state tournament first-round scores

Featured

budget hearings

Voting rights group sues Raffensperger over voter cancellation documents

GRIDLOCK GUY

MARTA to launch revamped bus network, ‘last-mile’ van service

AJC VARSITY

Three No. 1 teams lose in second round of state basketball tournament