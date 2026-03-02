GHSA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal matchups

The eight remaining high school boys basketball teams in each of the state’s eight classifications will go head-to-head this week in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association state tournament.
Girls games are scheduled for Tuesday and boys games are set for Wednesday, although the GHSA allows schools the flexibility to alter the schedule, if necessary.
The winners will advance to the semifinals, to be played Friday and Saturday at four neutral sites: Georgia State University (classes 6A and 5A), Akins Ford Arena in Athens (4A and 3A-A Private), Legacy Arena in Douglasville (3A and 2A) and Fort Valley State University (A Division I and A Division II).
Listed below are the quarterfinal matchups. AJC Varsity will update with final scores as they become available.
Class 6A
- (R3 #2) Hillgrove at (R4 #1) Grayson
- (R3 #3) Pebblebrook at (R7 #1) Meadowcreek
- (R7 #2) Peachtree Ridge at (R3 #1) McEachern
- (R7 #3) North Gwinnett at (R5 #1) Wheeler
Class 5A
- (R2 #1) Houston County at (R4 #1) Woodward Academy
- (R3 #3) Dutchtown at (R7 #1) Gainesville
- (R4 #3) Tri-Cities at (R3 #1) Hughes
- (R4 #2) Decatur at (R5 #1) Alexander