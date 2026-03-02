GHSA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal matchups

Tri-Cities and Tre Keith (center) — pictured playing last season in the Grayson New Year Classic in January 2025 — will face Hughes in the Class 5A state quarterfinals this week. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)

Berths in this weekend’s state semifinals are on the line.

Berths in this weekend’s state semifinals are on the line.

The eight remaining high school boys basketball teams in each of the state’s eight classifications will go head-to-head this week in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association state tournament.

Girls games are scheduled for Tuesday and boys games are set for Wednesday, although the GHSA allows schools the flexibility to alter the schedule, if necessary.