For first time since 2011, Tech baseball has won first 6 series of season

Georgia Tech infielder Carson Kerce takes an at-bat during the third inning of a baseball game at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Jackets defeated the Panthers 11-9 on Friday, lost 14-9 on Saturday and came back to win 12-4 on Sunday, bringing their record to 19-5 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. They remain at No. 3 in D1Baseball’s rankings.

Georgia Tech baseball took two of three games at Pitt over the weekend, giving the Jackets six straight series wins to start the season, the first time the program has achieved that feat since 2011.

Junior infielder Carson Kerce went 3-for-4 with a double to help the Jackets win the rubber match Sunday. He has an NCAA-leading 16 doubles. Junior infielder Jarren Advincula went 3-for-5 with a double Sunday, his team-leading 14th multihit game this season.

Tech’s lineup continues to pile on runs, scoring a program-record 288 runs through 24 games. The Jackets (averaging 12 runs per game) are still outpacing the program record of 10.3 runs per game set in 1984.

Their plus-169 scoring margin is also a program record through 24 games, and their 317 hits in 24 games are a Power 4 record in the BBCOR era (a standard for bats that began in 2011).

The Jackets get a little break this week and will not play again until Friday at 7 p.m., when they’ll begin a three-game series vs. No. 14 NC State.