Atlanta Braves Braves to return to Atlanta on Tuesday with opening day on horizon Manager Walt Weiss: ‘These guys are in a really good place.’ Braves manager Walt Weiss (left) — pictured talking with hitting coach Tim Hyers in February — said that while Atlanta having MLB's best spring training record doesn't mean much, he feels the team's energy and focus are a good omen for the regular season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Before the Braves even took the field at noon Tuesday against the Rays at CoolToday Park, they had clinched the best record in the Grapefruit League. What does that mean? Very little, if anything, of course.

There are no banners or trophies for winning more exhibition games than everyone else. Yet perhaps it provides a glimmer of hope for a squad yearning to return to the postseason. RELATED 26 predictions for the 2026 Braves “I’ve been around long enough to know the record doesn’t mean much, if anything, but I will say it’s been a really good camp,” Braves manager Walt Weiss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. “The energy has been really good — attention to detail, focus. I talk to the guys about our clubhouse being loose, fun and focused. And that’s exactly what I’ve seen. Whether the record is a product of that, I don’t know, but there has been a different level of focus this spring.” Weiss has had to roll with the punches in his first spring managing the Braves. From elbow injuries to pitchers Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep, to Joey Wentz’s torn ACL, to Jurickson Profar’s seasonlong suspension, to Spencer Strider’s oblique strain, there have been no shortage of obstacles for Weiss to navigate. Yet he has a club still expected to compete for a playoff spot in the top-heavy NL East.

“I feel good about where we are as a club,” Weiss said. “I have said this throughout the spring. I have a good feeling about our offense, and I know you’re not going to score eight or 10 runs every night in this league, but I do feel good about the ‘bounce-back guys’ that people are talking about, and I feel good about keeping the line moving.

“We’ve taken some hits with our starting rotation, but I got to tell you, I feel like we’re still in a good place with our starting pitching. It’s not exactly how we envisioned it probably Feb. 10, but I still feel good about it. And I feel good about our bullpen.” The Braves lined up Tuesday in a similar fashion to how they will take the field this weekend at Truist Park for a three-game series against the Royals. Ronald Acuña Jr. will man the leadoff spot, followed by catcher Drake Baldwin, first baseman Matt Olson, third baseman Austin Riley, left fielder Mike Yastrzemski and second baseman Ozzie Albies. Tuesday’s lineup had newcomer Dominic Smith filling the designated hitter spot (Eli White will be another option to hit there), followed by center fielder Michael Harris II and new shortstop Mauricio Dubón in the 9-hole. It’s a group whose core — Acuña, Baldwin, Riley, Olson, Albies and Harris — has the potential to materialize into a dangerous offense. “I think we got a ton of talent in here,” Olson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. “I think if we stay focused and treat each day like we’ve done, separately, I think it’ll be a good year for us.”

RELATED Veteran newcomers Kyle Farmer, Dominic Smith set to make Braves roster Another facet of the Braves’ offense will be a renewed focus on baserunning, a focus not just limited to stealing bases (the Braves stole 28 passes in 29 Grapefruit League games ahead of Tuesday’s finale) but forcing the issue on balls in play. New first base coach Antoan Richardson is a big reason for that, as is Weiss’ own affinity for that part of the game. With Acuña, Albies, Harris and Dubón in the everyday lineup, the Braves could wreak havoc on the bases. “We got guys who can definitely do it. Even looking around at the guys we brought in, a lot of them are speed guys, too,” Olson said. “It’s a big element in the game right now. Obviously, (Richardson) had a big impact last year in New York (as a coach with the Mets), and kind of already seeing it here. Hopefully, it kind of just frees guys up to trust it and take a shot. We’ve been seeing it early on. It’s a big difference when a guy’s on second base instead of first.” The biggest question mark for this Braves team, of course, will be starting pitching. Schwellenbach and Strider are already on the IL, Wentz is out for the season and the fifth spot in the rotation will be filled, at least temporarily, by one of Didier Fuentes, José Suarez or Martín Pérez when the Braves get to March 31 against the A’s at Truist Park. If one of that trio falls in line with Chris Sale, Grant Holmes, Reynaldo López and Bryce Elder, and all five give the squad a fighting chance, the Braves may find themselves in contention.