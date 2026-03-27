Atlanta Braves Braves announce full coverage plan, including deal with DirectTV BravesVision will now be carried on 34 cable, satellite and streaming services. General view as the sun sets during the top of the sixth inning as the Atlanta Braves play defense against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

The Braves announced Friday a comprehensive overview of how to watch BravesVision during the 2026 regular season. BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season.

The BravesVision broadcast booth will feature Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski, and former Braves great Jeff Francoeur will join the broadcast as an analyst for at least 30 games this season. Wiley Ballard and Paul Byrd reprise their roles as in-game reporters. A trio of former Braves — Peter Moylan, Nick Green and Charlie Culberson — will host the new BravesVision pregame show and postgame show. Details on how and where fans can tune in to Braves games this year, including more information on BravesVision and Braves.TV, are available at Braves.com/watch. RELATED What to do if you bought BravesVision but your cable provider now carries it Cable, Satellite, and Streaming Service Providers The Braves have reached distribution deals with 34 cable, satellite and streaming services to provide BravesVision to their customers. BravesVision will be available throughout Braves Country on the following platforms:

Xfinity (channel 1254)

Spectrum

DIRECTV (channel 645 on streaming and satellite; channel 1730 (HD) on U-verse)

FuboTV

Absolute Cable TV (channel 670, DMAs: Atlanta/ Macon/Augusta)

Ben Lomand Connect (channels 41 (SD)/341 (HD), DMA: Nashville, Tennessee)

CDE Lightband (channel 99, DMA: Nashville, Tennessee)

CNSNext (channel 39, DMAs: Thomasville)

Comporium (channel 294, DMAs: Charlotte, North Carolina/Columbia, South Carolina/ Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina)

Cox (channel 78, DMA: Macon)

Dalton Utilities (channel 34, DMA: Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Darien Telephone Company (channel 100, DMA: Savannah)

Elberton Utilities (channel 434, DMAs: Greenville, South Carolina/Spartanburg, South Carolina/ Asheville, North Carolina)

EPB Fi TV (channel 328, DMA: Chattanooga, Tennessee)

ETC (channel 14, DMA: Atlanta)

FTC (channel 43, DMA: Columbia, South Carolina)

HomeTel (channel 16, DMA: Charleston, South Carolina)

HTC (Hartwell) (channel 131, DMAs: Greenville, South Carolina/Spartanburg, South Carolina/Asheville, North Carolina)

HTC (Horry) (channel 74, DMAs: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina/Florence, South Carolina)

Jackson Energy Authority (channel 100, DMA: Jackson, Tennessee)

MonCre (channel 504, DMA: Montgomery, Alabama)

Pine Belt Communications (channel 158, DMAs: Meridian, Alabama/Mobile, Alabama/Montgomery, Alabama)

Pineland (channel 540, DMA: Savannah)

PRTC (channel 1078, DMA: Charleston, South Carolina)

Scottsboro Electric Power Board (channels 40(SD)/709(HD), DMA: Huntsville, Alabama)

Southern FiberNet (channel 1612, DMA: Atlanta)

Suburban Cable (channel 15, DMA: Macon)

SVE Connect (channel 88, DMA: Chattanooga, Tennessee)

TDS Telecom (channels 610/1610/TDSTV+/242, DMAs: Charlotte, NC / Knoxville, Tennessee/ Nashville, Tennessee)

TDS Telecom (channels 610/1610/TDSTV+/243, Camden County)

Tullahoma Utilities Board (channel 40, DMA: Nashville, Tennessee)

Twin Lakes (channel 41, DMAs: Chattanooga, Tennessee/ Knoxville, Tennessee/Nashville, Tennessee)

United Teleports (channels 36/1036, DMA: Nashville, Tennessee)

Watscon Cable (channel 29, DMA: Macon)

And more to come at a later date