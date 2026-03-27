Braves announce full coverage plan, including deal with DirectTV

The Braves announced Friday a comprehensive overview of how to watch BravesVision during the 2026 regular season.
BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season.
The Braves announced Friday a comprehensive overview of how to watch BravesVision during the 2026 regular season.
BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season.
The BravesVision broadcast booth will feature Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski, and former Braves great Jeff Francoeur will join the broadcast as an analyst for at least 30 games this season. Wiley Ballard and Paul Byrd reprise their roles as in-game reporters.
A trio of former Braves — Peter Moylan, Nick Green and Charlie Culberson — will host the new BravesVision pregame show and postgame show.
Details on how and where fans can tune in to Braves games this year, including more information on BravesVision and Braves.TV, are available at Braves.com/watch.
The Braves have reached distribution deals with 34 cable, satellite and streaming services to provide BravesVision to their customers. BravesVision will be available throughout Braves Country on the following platforms:
BravesVision TV broadcasts of Braves games will be available on Braves.TV, a new streaming platform from MLB. With a subscription, all regular season non-national exclusive Braves games will be available to fans everywhere with no blackouts. Fans will have the additional option to purchase an out-of-market package to view every MLB team.
A season subscription to Braves.TV, featuring live and on-demand streaming of over 140 regular season Braves games with no local blackouts, is available for $99.99. A monthly subscription is available for $19.99. Each package comes with a 7-day free trial, which fans can cancel at any time.
The Atlanta Braves are partnering with Gray Media to broadcast 25 games, approximately one game per week, for free on local over-the-air TV stations across Atlanta and the Southeast. These broadcasts will show the same game coverage as BravesVision and can be watched with a standard TV antenna.
The first BravesVision simulcast on Gray stations will air Friday and will be featured in 23 markets throughout the Southeast. Eighteen of the 25 Gray broadcasts will be on Tuesdays.
Additional information, including participating Gray stations and channel locations, will be available at bravesongray.com.