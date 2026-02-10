Georgia Bulldogs UGA target DB on viral Kirby Smart photo with baby brother 4-star DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is a priority target for Georgia football in the Class of 2027; the Bulldogs want him to play cornerback. Georgia coach Kirby Smart holds the 2-month-old baby brother of UGA prospect Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, in this photo of Aparicio-Bailey (right) and the rest of his family. It caught a lot of attention on social media. (Courtesy of Jayden Aparicio-Bailey)

There’s a lot of buzz around 4-star Alabama DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey and Georgia right now, which means there are plenty of storylines about the priority 2027 target. While there’s the one that details why UGA is his leader, the bigger talker is the tale of Kirby Smart holding a baby.

It starts in a meeting room at Prattville High in Alabama. RELATED Kirby Smart gets candid about use of NIL in recruiting for Georgia Aparicio-Bailey shared the photo, featuring his mom, stepdad and infant baby brother, on his social media. “I got a lot of comments under that,” he said. In the minutes before it was taken, Aparicio-Bailey got a text from Georgia nickels coach Andrew Thacker.

“He texted me and said, ‘You can’t leave until Kirby takes a picture with the baby,’” Jayden Aparicio-Bailey said.

Smart, with three kids of his own, was qualified to hold a newborn. He’s had the reps and years of experience — even if it had been a while. It was notable because Clemson coach Dabo Swinney also held Aparicio-Bailey’s brother last month. While college football recruiting is often referred to as an arms race, this was a cradling-a-baby-in-the-arms race. “Coach Kirby was down with it,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “He took a picture with the baby and it went viral from there. “It was going crazy on my Twitter.”

It quickly racked up likes and comments on X and was shared among Georgia fan accounts. “You could tell it has been a while,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “He was a little cautious. He didn’t want to mess up little bro.” Aparicio-Bailey resides in Alabama, but his roots are in Southern California. He shares those California ties with Georgia cornerbacks coach Donte’ Williams, which is one of many reasons why they have connected well. Georgia values his 6-foot-2 frame, his versatility, and a sterling 4.0 grade-point average. His teammates often call him “Jab,” and that brings to mind the way he strikes receivers with a jam coming off the line.

“Jab” picked off four passes and tallied up 40 tackles in 2025. The 193-pound rising senior also caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two scores. RELATED Matthew Stafford becomes third Georgia Bulldog to win NFL MVP Why UGA leads in Jayden Aparicio-Bailey’s recruitment Aparicio-Bailey and his family made it to Athens last month for a Junior Day weekend, when the wintry mix hit the area two weekends ago. “It was amazing,” he said. “It was our fifth time. I think our first four times were straight football. So we knew the football aspect. We knew the development aspect I’d get under Coach Kirby. Coach Donte’ and (safeties coach Travaris Robinson) and Coach Thacker. So this trip was mostly for my parents. Visiting the academic advisers. Seeing what the campus is like. Seeing where I would live in the dorms and then after my first six months, where I would live.” He got to spend a day-in-the-life with recent transfer Braylon Conley. “Georgia is definitely at the top,” he said. “They definitely set the standard in my recruiting.”

What stands out to him the most about the program? “They said how I would fit their defense,” Aparico-Bailey said. “They said I’m rated as a safety, but they really want me as a corner. That’s the position I love to play. It just helped overall in building relationships and then getting closer with my family. Then obviously the football aspect covers itself. You get development from the best over there.” The Bulldogs have scheduled an official visit in June with Aparicio-Bailey. Clemson has the other official planned as of now. That’s for the last weekend in May. The Tigers traditionally have only one weekend for official visits all summer. The Bulldogs have their sights on current commit Donte’ Wright (a four-star out of California) and Aparicio-Bailey as their bookend corners for the 2027 class.