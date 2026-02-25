Georgia Bulldogs Todd Gurley: ‘I probably would have hit the (transfer) portal three times’ Mark Richt, former Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity share how they would have responded to Gurley’s attempt to leave UGA. Then-Bulldogs running back Todd Gurley scores on a 100-yard kickoff return against Clemson on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, in Athens. Gurley ranks fourth on Georgia’s all-time rushing list with 3,285 yards over his three-year career at UGA. (AJC 2014)

Former Georgia star Todd Gurley recently revealed he would have attempted to enter the transfer portal after his freshman season with the Bulldogs. Gurley, who ranks fourth on Georgia’s all-time rushing list with 3,285 yards over his three-year career in Athens, explained on a recent podcast his desire for variety would have been motivation to change schools.

RELATED Kirby Smart explains why he’s ‘certainly for’ College Football Playoff expansion Former UGA coach Mark Richt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution how he would have handled things had the transfer portal and NIL existed during Gurley’s era playing for the Bulldogs. “We’d pay him what he’s worth and let him know how much he’s wanted and needed,” Richt, a retired first-ballot College Football Hall of Fame coach, said Tuesday. “We’d put him in a leadership position and ask him to encourage other players to stick together and be able to recruit new ones to the fold.” Former Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity, who proceeded current AD Josh Brooks, said he’d have been behind Richt 100% in working to keep a player of Gurley’s great stature and talent. RELATED From 2024: Todd Gurley is a ‘big fan’ of Georgia coach Kirby Smart “My response would have been, ‘How much do we need to pay him, and what do we need to do to keep him?’” McGarity told the AJC, when asked about the hypothetical situation triggered by Gurley’s eye-opening revelation. “It’s like free agency: LSU would pay X, Georgia do you want to match or find another back? “With a person like Todd, and the type of person he is, you’d want to make sure he’s in the fold.”