Atlanta Braves Reps at catcher another 'tool in the toolbox' for Nacho Alvarez Jr. Braves' third baseman is trying out a new position this spring.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Nacho Alvarez Jr. had been, somewhat secretly, working on becoming a catcher since joining the Braves’ Arizona Fall League team four months ago. So when he strapped on the knee pads and chest protector Tuesday, and pulled a mask down over his face, he definitely caught some of his teammates off guard. “I was like, ‘What are you doing with that?’ He’s like, ‘I’m catching.’ I’m like, ‘No you’re not.’ He said, ‘Yeah I am,’” Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes said. “I saw him out there before I threw my bullpen (session Tuesday), he’s out there doing catching drills and I’m like, ‘Huh, well, very versatile guy.’”

Alvarez, who has appeared in 66 games for the club over the past two seasons, primarily as a third baseman, simply is putting, "an extra tool in the toolbox," as both he and Braves manager Walt Weiss described the experiment. Alvarez said Wednesday he has never played catcher before at any level, despite his high school coach in California always suggesting he do so. "It's definitely hard. It's the hardest, I would say, the hardest position in (baseball). Everything is hard to start off with," Alvarez said. "I feel like I've picked it up pretty easy. I think it's another challenge that kind of wakes me up in the morning and gives me a challenge to approach every day." Alvarez added he was approached with the notion of getting behind the plate before beginning his fall league stint in October, and his initial reaction to the idea was, "Uh, what?" But then Alvarez shrugged his shoulders and decided to give it go to add versatility to his own game and increase his value as a utility player. No one should expect Alvarez to make the Braves' opening-day roster as a catcher. Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin, Sean Murphy (while injured), Chadwick Tromp and Sandy León are in Braves' camp this spring. Jonah Heim signed with the club Tuesday.

Alvarez hasn't even caught live pitching this spring yet.