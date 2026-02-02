Offseason high school football coaching changes churn at near record pace

Seventeen of the 74 openings have been filled by other Georgia head coaches. There are 21 jobs still unfilled.
If the post-Jan. 31 patterns hold, there will be 101 coaching changes before the first kickoff this fall.
That’s higher than normal, but not the record. There were 109 changes in 2017, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. There are 413 football-playing schools in the Georgia High School Association.
Rome, a Class 5A semifinal team last season, replaced the retiring John Reid, who won two state titles, with Bill Stewart, who won a state title with North Gwinnett in 2017.
The most newsworthy coaching change this offseason is probably Santavious Bryant’s decision to leave Grayson, where he won the Class 6A championship in 2025. Gainesville, which pays substantially more, hired Bryant to replace Josh Niblett, who left to become an assistant coach at Colorado.
Some of the more notable unfilled openings are at Allatoona, Chattahoochee, Charlton County, Northgate, Washington and Washington County.
It’s too early to draw any firm conclusions about this offseason.
Below are the number of head coach openings through Jan. 31 each year this decade. The number in parentheses is the final count through July 31, or about when preseason practice begins. This does not include in-season coaching changes, of which there were five last season, or interim coaches from the previous season who were hired permanently. The data comes from records of the GHSFHA, the Minority Coaches Association of Georgia and AJC reporting.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.