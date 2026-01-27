Hebron Christian coach Kenny Dallas steps down to accept pastoral position
Coach led Hebron to Class A 3-A Private title last season.
Hebron Christian head coach Kenny Dallas reacts after his team scores a touchdown during the first half against Calvary Day in the Class 3A-A Private GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dallas is moving on to become a full-time pastor. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Hebron Christian football coach Kenny Dallas stepped down Monday to become a full-time pastor.
The school made the announcement Tuesday afternoon that Dallas would be accepting a position at a church south of Atlanta. The school did not name the church.
Dallas led Hebron to the Class A 3A-A Private championship last season and is one of 16 coaches in GHSA history to win state titles at two schools. He was the coach of Trinity Christian’s Class A private champion in 2021.
Dallas’ career record is 173-105 with 10 region championships.
“Although Coach Dallas has served at HCA for only one year, his impact has been extraordinary,” Hebron said in a statement issued by head of school James Taylor and athletic director Taylor Davis. “Under his leadership, our football program reached historic heights, including last season’s back-to-back State Championship, an achievement that reflects discipline, unity, perseverance and trust in the Lord.”
Dallas did not respond immediately to a call for comment.
A Tennessee native, Dallas came to Georgia to coach Landmark Christian in 2001. He led that Fairburn school to six region titles and the 2011 Class A final, a 20-3 loss to Savannah Christian.
Dallas left coaching to become a campus minister at Grace Christian Academy in Franklin, Tennessee. He returned to Georgia and was Eagle’s Landing Christian’s defensive coordinator and associate head coach from 2014-16. ELCA won two state titles during that time.
From there, Dallas moved on to Trinity Christian, a school in Sharpsburg. Trinity Christian had little football success until Dallas led the Lions a state runner-up finish in 2017, his first season, in the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA).
Trinity Christian’s 2021 team was 14-0, averaged 53 points per game and defeated Prince Avenue Christian 55-28 for the Class A Private championship.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
