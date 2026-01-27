AJC Varsity

Hebron Christian coach Kenny Dallas steps down to accept pastoral position

Coach led Hebron to Class A 3-A Private title last season.
Hebron Christian head coach Kenny Dallas reacts after his team scores a touchdown during the first half against Calvary Day in the Class 3A-A Private GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dallas is moving on to become a full-time pastor. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Hebron Christian head coach Kenny Dallas reacts after his team scores a touchdown during the first half against Calvary Day in the Class 3A-A Private GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dallas is moving on to become a full-time pastor. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
By
1 hour ago

Hebron Christian football coach Kenny Dallas stepped down Monday to become a full-time pastor.

The school made the announcement Tuesday afternoon that Dallas would be accepting a position at a church south of Atlanta. The school did not name the church.

Dallas led Hebron to the Class A 3A-A Private championship last season and is one of 16 coaches in GHSA history to win state titles at two schools. He was the coach of Trinity Christian’s Class A private champion in 2021.

Dallas’ career record is 173-105 with 10 region championships.

“Although Coach Dallas has served at HCA for only one year, his impact has been extraordinary,” Hebron said in a statement issued by head of school James Taylor and athletic director Taylor Davis. “Under his leadership, our football program reached historic heights, including last season’s back-to-back State Championship, an achievement that reflects discipline, unity, perseverance and trust in the Lord.”

Dallas did not respond immediately to a call for comment.

A Tennessee native, Dallas came to Georgia to coach Landmark Christian in 2001. He led that Fairburn school to six region titles and the 2011 Class A final, a 20-3 loss to Savannah Christian.

Dallas left coaching to become a campus minister at Grace Christian Academy in Franklin, Tennessee. He returned to Georgia and was Eagle’s Landing Christian’s defensive coordinator and associate head coach from 2014-16. ELCA won two state titles during that time.

From there, Dallas moved on to Trinity Christian, a school in Sharpsburg. Trinity Christian had little football success until Dallas led the Lions a state runner-up finish in 2017, his first season, in the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA).

Trinity Christian’s 2021 team was 14-0, averaged 53 points per game and defeated Prince Avenue Christian 55-28 for the Class A Private championship.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 082225 kevin winslette

Georgia high school football coaching changes: Alpharetta hires new coach

5m ago

Appling County football turns to Lowndes to find next head coach

Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald, Ernest Jones lead Georgia contingent in Super Bowl

Keep Reading

Appling County football turns to Lowndes to find next head coach

Georgia confident Gunner Stockton can handle new-look wide receiver group

1h ago

Before 2025 Buford, there was 1991 LaGrange — a team that ‘stayed hungry’

Featured

Stitch rendering 2025
EXCLUSIVE

Stitch aims to mirror Atlanta Beltline to build park over Downtown Connector

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Atlanta Braves icons take opposite sides on Trump’s immigration crackdown

Got $10 million? Savannah’s historic Cotton Exchange is for sale.