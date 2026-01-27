Hebron Christian coach Kenny Dallas steps down to accept pastoral position

Hebron Christian head coach Kenny Dallas reacts after his team scores a touchdown during the first half against Calvary Day in the Class 3A-A Private GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dallas is moving on to become a full-time pastor. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

The school made the announcement Tuesday afternoon that Dallas would be accepting a position at a church south of Atlanta. The school did not name the church.

Dallas led Hebron to the Class A 3A-A Private championship last season and is one of 16 coaches in GHSA history to win state titles at two schools. He was the coach of Trinity Christian’s Class A private champion in 2021.

Dallas’ career record is 173-105 with 10 region championships.

“Although Coach Dallas has served at HCA for only one year, his impact has been extraordinary,” Hebron said in a statement issued by head of school James Taylor and athletic director Taylor Davis. “Under his leadership, our football program reached historic heights, including last season’s back-to-back State Championship, an achievement that reflects discipline, unity, perseverance and trust in the Lord.”

Dallas did not respond immediately to a call for comment.