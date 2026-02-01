No. 1 boys basketball teams hold rank as big games lie ahead
Top-ranked Gainesville in 5A and St. Pius in 4A stay undefeated.
Coach Larry Thompson — pictured shouting instructions during the Class 6A championship game in March — and defending state champion Wheeler remain No. 1 in the 6A standings this season. The Wildcats are No. 16 in MaxPreps’ national rankings. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
The eight No. 1-ranked boys basketball teams held their positions, but most still have major challenges in the weeks ahead of region tournaments.
Wheeler distanced itself further in Class 6A last week by beating No. 8 Cherokee 96-65 and No. 5 Walton 66-52. Wheeler, the defending champion, has an 18-5 record, with its only losses coming against out-of-state teams. The Wildcats are No. 16 in MaxPreps’ national rankings.
No. 1 Gainesville of 5A is 22-0 but faces a tough test Tuesday at No. 9 Milton. Gainesville beat Milton 68-60 at home last month. Gainesville is chasing its first state title since 1984.
St. Pius of Class 4A, the only other unbeaten Georgia boys team, has an easier road to a perfect regular season. The Lions play Northview and Druid Hills this week, teams they beat by more than 30 points earlier this season.
St. Pius (23-0) has never won a state title. Ranked No. 2 in 4A is North Oconee (20-2), the two-time defending champion.
In Class 3A, No. 1 Sandy Creek (17-2) plays No. 8 Troup on Tuesday. Sandy Creek, 11-0 since Jan. 1 and unbeaten in its class, is the three-time defending champion.
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate of 2A is No. 1 this season for the first time in school history. KIPP plays at Lovett, the No. 9 team in Class 3A-A Private, on Saturday.
Commerce, another No. 1 team without a state title, will play at No. 2 Rabun County on Feb. 12. Commerce beat Rabun last month in a victory that propelled the Tigers to the top ranking in Class A Division I.
Chattahoochee County (20-1) remains No. 1 in Class A Division II, which lost an unbeaten team last week. Seminole County (21-1) beat Pelham and Mitchell County in overtime to reach 21-0 but lost to No. 5 Early County on Saturday and fell to No. 3 in the rankings behind Turner County.
In 3A-A Private, Holy Innocents’ escaped Lovett 63-62 last week. Holy Innocents’, the defending champion, plays at No. 10 Therrell of 2A on Thursday.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
