Boys basketball rankings: Atlanta team earns program’s 1st AJC No. 1 ranking

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate takes top spot from Carver-Columbus with 16-4 start.
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate takes the top spot in Class 2A from Carver-Columbus with 16-4 start. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
By
41 minutes ago

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate’s boys basketball team won a state playoff game for the first time last season, reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals. Now, the Warriors have achieved another basketball first — an AJC No. 1 ranking.

KIPP, a 15-year-old Atlanta charter school, is 16-4 with losses only to top-10 teams in other classifications.

KIPP has split two games with the No. 1 Class 3A-A Private team, Holy Innocents’. KIPP and Holy Innocents’, a private school, are competing for the Region 5-2A title, though they play for separate state championships.

KIPP graduated the top two players off its historic 2025 team but is thriving with transfers Galen Roberts (17.5 points per game, eight rebounds) and King Jones (15 points, six rebounds).

Dropping out of the No. 1 spot in Class 2A is Carver of Columbus, which lost to St. Anne-Pacelli, a top team in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association.

Remaining No. 1 this week are Wheeler in 6A, Gainesville in 5A, St. Pius in 4A, Sandy Creek in 3A, Commerce in Class A Division I, Chattahoochee County in Class A Division II and Holy Innocents’ in 3A-A Private. Wheeler, Sandy Creek and Holy Innocents’ are defending champions.

Four weeks remain in the regular season.

Class 6A

  1. Wheeler (16-5)
  2. Grayson (17-1)
  3. McEachern (15-4)
  4. Hillgrove (14-6)
  5. Walton (19-2)
  6. Pebblebrook (13-6)
  7. Westlake (16-6)
  8. Cherokee (14-6)
  9. Dacula (17-2)
  10. Meadowcreek (15-5)

Class 5A

  1. Gainesville (21-0)
  2. Alexander (18-2)
  3. Decatur (19-3)
  4. Dutchtown (15-4)
  5. Woodward Academy (16-6)
  6. Hughes (10-6)
  7. Johns Creek (18-3)
  8. Woodstock (18-2)
  9. Milton (14-4)
  10. Lassiter (19-1)
Class 4A

  1. St. Pius (21-0)
  2. North Oconee (18-2)
  3. Westminster (17-2)
  4. Pace Academy (11-7)
  5. Jonesboro (14-5)
  6. Eastside (15-5)
  7. Griffin (18-2)
  8. Tucker (15-6)
  9. Southwest DeKalb (15-5)
  10. Locust Grove (19-2)

Class 3A

  1. Sandy Creek (14-2)
  2. Westover (18-1)
  3. Cross Creek (16-5)
  4. Baldwin (17-3)
  5. Cedar Grove (13-6)
  6. Douglass (13-5)
  7. Long County (16-4)
  8. Monroe (17-5)
  9. Harlem (13-7)
  10. Calhoun (14-2)

Class 2A

  1. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (16-4)
  2. Carver-Columbus (15-3)
  3. Butler (15-4)
  4. Columbia (14-5)
  5. South Atlanta (14-5)
  6. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (15-3)
  7. Murray County (17-2)
  8. Salem (13-7)
  9. Morgan County (14-6)
  10. Redan (15-4)

Class A Division I

  1. Commerce (17-3)
  2. Rabun County (16-2)
  3. Model (15-2)
  4. Putnam County (16-6)
  5. Vidalia (16-2)
  6. Southwest (15-6)
  7. Fannin County (19-1)
  8. Dodge County (14-4)
  9. East Laurens (16-3)
  10. Fitzgerald (13-4)

Class A Division II

  1. Chattahoochee County (19-1)
  2. Seminole County (19-0)
  3. Turner County (17-2)
  4. Clinch County (14-2)
  5. Early County (15-6)
  6. Mitchell County (15-6)
  7. Hancock Central (12-6)
  8. Portal (13-4)
  9. Bowdon (14-3)
  10. Taylor County (12-4)

Class 3A-A Private

  1. Holy Innocents’ (17-2)
  2. North Cobb Christian (16-3)
  3. Mount Vernon (17-2)
  4. Walker (17-3)
  5. Greenforest Christian (17-5)
  6. Darlington (16-2)
  7. Hebron Christian (14-4)
  8. Mount Bethel Christian (14-5)
  9. Lovett (13-9)
  10. St. Francis (14-5)

