Nation’s No. 1 running back commits to Georgia football

Kemon Spell told multiple outlets that Georgia was his top school earlier this month at the Battle Miami event, even though some predictions had him eventually recommitting to Penn State.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Josh Crawford got Spell in Athens Thursday for an impactful weekend “Junior Day” visit — during which he was hosted by Georgia running back Nate Frazier — and didn’t let him leave until he was ready to commit.
The 5-star prospect and nation’s No. 1 running back shared the news of his public commitment to Georgia across his social media.
Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com.
He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.
