Nation’s No. 1 running back commits to Georgia football

Dawgs add 5-star RB to 2027 class.
Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg performs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Kemon Spell told multiple outlets that Georgia was his top school earlier this month at the Battle Miami event, even though some predictions had him eventually recommitting to Penn State.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Josh Crawford got Spell in Athens Thursday for an impactful weekend “Junior Day” visit — during which he was hosted by Georgia running back Nate Frazier — and didn’t let him leave until he was ready to commit.

The 5-star prospect and nation’s No. 1 running back shared the news of his public commitment to Georgia across his social media.

The McKeesport (Pa.) High School standout becomes the highest-rated member of the 2027 class. The 2027 RB also stands to be the first RB with a 5-star ranking to choose UGA since Zamir White in 2018.

Spell missed five games due to injury last season, but still ran for 1,755 yards and 28 TDs. He also scored four more all-purpose touchdowns and picked off two passes while lined up at safety.

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

KJ Bolden by Jeff Sentell 083124a

