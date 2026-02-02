Nation’s No. 1 running back commits to Georgia football

Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg performs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Josh Crawford got Spell in Athens Thursday for an impactful weekend “Junior Day” visit — during which he was hosted by Georgia running back Nate Frazier — and didn’t let him leave until he was ready to commit.

Kemon Spell told multiple outlets that Georgia was his top school earlier this month at the Battle Miami event, even though some predictions had him eventually recommitting to Penn State.

The 5-star prospect and nation’s No. 1 running back shared the news of his public commitment to Georgia across his social media.

The McKeesport (Pa.) High School standout becomes the highest-rated member of the 2027 class. The 2027 RB also stands to be the first RB with a 5-star ranking to choose UGA since Zamir White in 2018.

Spell missed five games due to injury last season, but still ran for 1,755 yards and 28 TDs. He also scored four more all-purpose touchdowns and picked off two passes while lined up at safety.