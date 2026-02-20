Georgia Bulldogs Mookie DeMoss to be Georgia men’s golf coach after Chris Haack retirement Haack announced he’ll retire at the end of the season. Georgia assistant coach Mookie DeMoss during the 2025 Linger Longer Invitational at The Landing Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Ga., on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The University of Georgia announced Friday that Mookie DeMoss would be the next men’s golf head coach. Chris Haack, who has been the program’s head coach since 1996, announced Friday that he would be retiring at the end of the season.

DeMoss has been an assistant with the program since 2024 after playing for and graduating from the University of Georgia in 2015. “Georgia golf is the best program in the country, and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be a part of it,” DeMoss said in a statement put out by the school. “What coach Haack has done here over the last 30 years is truly incredible. I’ll always be grateful to him for giving me the chance to play for him and later to coach alongside him. I’ve learned so much from him over the years, and I’m thankful to call him a mentor and a friend. “I also want to thank Josh Brooks and President (Jere) Morehead for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead this program. We have an awesome group of guys on this team and a special group coming in. I’m grateful for the chance to be part of their journey and help them grow on and off the course.” DeMoss served as a captain of the 2015 Georgia men’s golf team, which advanced to the semifinals at the NCAA Championships.

Following his time at Georgia, DeMoss competed on the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Canada. He also worked as a caddie for PGA Tour golfers Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd and Keith Mitchell.