Atlanta Falcons Maye to be first QB from Penix draft class to make Super Bowl appearance Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr., Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy have been slowed by injury. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks to pass during practice ahead of the Super Bowl 60 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in Stanford, Calif. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — New England quarterback Drake Maye, who was drafted third overall in the 2024 NFL draft, has helped guide his team to the Super Bowl in his second season in the NFL. Maye and the Patriots will face the Seahawks at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

“It’s just natural for people to compare quarterbacks in what class they are drafted in,” Maye said. “I know it’s not a race or a competition for us. I know we’re all trying to get to the same stage and get to the same games and get to the same Super Bowl wins. It just happened that I got here first.” Maye was in the record-tying draft that saw six quarterbacks taken in the first round, all within the first 12 picks. The group included quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was selected by the Falcons. Maye is the first of the group to guide his team to a Super Bowl. RELATED Mike Macdonald set to lead Seahawks into Super Bowl vs. Patriots Caleb Williams (first, Bears), Jayden Daniels (second, Commanders), Maye, Penix, J.J. McCarthy (10th, Vikings) and Bo Nix (12th, Broncos) were taken in 2024. Williams, Daniels, Maye and Nix have reached the playoffs. Daniels went to the NFC title game as a rookie. Nix helped the Broncos reach the AFC title game this season. “I think you can see already that this draft class has started to make some noise in the league,” Maye said. “I think it just props to how strong our class was and props to us for getting drafted and still putting work in to be game-changers for the franchises.”

Williams took the Bears to the divisional round after the 2025 regular season.

Penix and McCarthy have not made the playoffs over their first two seasons, which have been marred by knee injuries. Penix has posted a 4-8 record as a starter, and McCarthy, who missed his rookie season with a knee injury, went 6-4 last season as a starter. RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: And the Super Bowl winner is … The six quarterbacks taken in the first round tied the mark set in the 1983 draft: John Elway (No. 1 overall), Todd Blackledge (No. 7), Jim Kelly (14), Tony Eason (15), Ken O’Brien (24) and Dan Marino (27). Elway, Kelly and Marino went on to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Maye led the NFL in completion percentage at 72%, as he completed 354 of 492 passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the regular season. He had a passer rating of 113.5 and also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns. “We have to be all hands on deck,” Maye said. “Fine tune the details. We already have the game plan in. We have to make sure we execute it.” Maye has had the benefit of leaning on a strong rushing attack.

“We have to do what we’ve been working on all season, and that is bringing our identity on the road,” Maye said. “Having a chance to go and win the Super Bowl by playing at a high level in critical situations.” RELATED Three former Falcons close to getting a Super Bowl ring The Seahawks have a vaunted defense that is first in points allowed and defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) efficiency, which measures a team’s efficiency on every play. “He’s a phenomenal player,” Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said of Maye. “I’d say the decision-making in terms of taking care of the football has been really great. His arm talent, where he’s able to deliver the football and it’s kind of like it’s either them or nobody. It’s been really impressive.” Macdonald, who calls the defensive plays, knows no defensive signal-caller has won a Super Bowl. “I was aware of that,” Macdonald said. “Someone close to me has brought that up in the past.”

Macdonald has a plan of attack for Maye and the Patriots. “I just want to do it,” Macdonald said. “We want to operate and do what’s going to give us the best chance to win. So, just be calm calling plays and let’s do it.” RELATED Bijan Robinson, Chris Lindstrom believe Stefanski can lead Falcons to playoffs Maye, 23, who played at North Carolina, is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. “You really forget how young Drake is,” New England coach Mike Vrabel said. “When you start thinking about it, (Patriots offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) and I both have kids who are as old as Drake.” Maye started 13 games and went 3-9 as a rookie. Vrabel and his staff, which includes McDaniel and passing-game coordinator/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, have helped developed Maye.