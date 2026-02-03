Georgia Bulldogs Georgia basketball lacking ‘urgency’ in recent losses Bulldogs have adjustments to make during idle week. Texas guard Dailyn Swain (left) drives past Georgia center Somtochukwu Cyril during the second half of a game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP)

Before each game, a message appears on Georgia basketball’s whiteboard. The words typically represent the matchup, providing motivation and encouragement before taking the court. The Bulldogs’ game Saturday against Texas A&M was no exception. They plastered two messages onto their board — “6-1,” which represented the Aggies’ record in SEC play, and “first place,” which signified their position atop the conference.

The words alluded to Texas A&M’s potential, adding fuel to Georgia’s competitive fire. The Bulldogs had two reasons to come out energized written in front of them — though you wouldn’t have known it, based on the way they took the court. RELATED Ice cold starts dooms Georgia, Texas A&M hands Bulldogs 3rd straight loss “(Texas A&M) came out with way more urgency,” junior guard Blue Cain said Saturday after Georgia’s 92-77 loss. “I’m not really sure what I accredited it to, but we have to learn from it.” Georgia found itself in a 20-point hole less than five minutes into the game. Texas A&M came out firing — connecting on seven of its first nine shots — while the Bulldogs began colder than the snow falling outside of Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia made only one of its first 10 attempts, a layup from sophomore center Somto Cyril on its first possession.

“I couldn’t agree more,” coach Mike White said of Cain’s assessment. “I don’t know how you have a lack of urgency.”

The Bulldogs nearly orchestrated a comeback — cutting their deficit to 2 points with nine minutes remaining — but ultimately lost by 15 points, dropping their third consecutive game. Georgia’s loss to Texas A&M was not the first time it lacked energy this season. It wasn’t even the first time White called the Bulldogs out for it. He gave a similar claim after Georgia’s loss to Texas, which saw it outscored 57-30 in the second half. “We’ve just got to do a much better job ... got to have more fight on the defensive glass to stand a chance,” White said of Georgia’s rebounding efforts. RELATED Georgia basketball too ‘emotional’ in loss to Texas Effort is not a prevailing issue for Georgia, but inconsistency is. The Bulldogs have yet to establish a streak of playing complementary basketball — with satisfying performances on offense and defense — in SEC play. Just look at Georgia’s schedule. The Bulldogs opened conference play with a 104-point performance against Auburn before suffering a 15-point blowout against Florida. They then fell back on track with three wins and one narrow overtime loss before losing three consecutive games.