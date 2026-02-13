UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia baseball enters 2026 bolstered by talented portal class

The Bulldogs open the season on Friday against Wright State ranked No. 6 in the preseason.
Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson after Georgia’s game against Columbia at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson after Georgia’s game against Columbia at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By
1 hour ago

If D1Baseball suggests your nickname could be “Portal King,” you know you’re utilizing that avenue to the fullest.

And heading into his third season at Georgia, coach Wes Johnson has established a pattern: utilize the transfer portal to reload and fill in any gaps on the roster.

The Bulldogs have earned a national seed and hosted an NCAA regional in back-to-back seasons, so the strategy has helped give them a boost so far. They enter this season ranked No. 6 by Baseball America, with their portal class ranked No. 1 by 64Analytics, hoping to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

Georgia pitcher Joey Volchko (3-4, 6.01 ERA at Stanford) was ranked the No. 2 transfer in the portal by 64Analytics and will get the start when the Bulldogs open the season Friday, in the first game of a three-game series hosting Wright State.

“Oh, it’s massive,” Johnson said Thursday of how important the portal has been since he’s been at Georgia. “I mean, especially when you come into a situation like I did, where this league’s a ‘now’ league. … It’s not like minor league baseball, where I can just roll a pitcher out there for five innings and whatever happens, happens. You need ‘now’ players. And that’s what the portal has been able to do for, you know, somebody who needed to get more now players into a system. The challenge with it is, once you dive into that pool, you’re gonna be in there for a little bit. You’re gonna swim in it, so to speak. And that’s kind of where we’re at.”

This year, Georgia’s roster features 20 players from the portal, one from junior college, 15 returnees and five freshmen (Georgia had 18 returnees, 10 freshmen and 17 portal additions in Johnson’s first season and 14 returnees, six freshmen and 21 portal additions in his second).

RELATED
Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson using Kirby Smart-like catchphrase, approach

The Bulldogs acquired six players in Baseball America’s top 100 players from the portal: Volchko (listed at No. 5), pitcher Matt Scott (also from Stanford, listed at No. 19), catcher/outfielder Jack Arcamone (Richmond) at No. 20, first baseman/pitcher Bryce Calloway (New Orleans) at No. 41, pitcher Dylan Vigue (Michigan) at No. 55 and pitcher Caden Aoki (USC) at No. 80.

A transfer from Seattle, left-hander and outfielder Kenny Ishikawa (5-7, 4.35 ERA, led team in batting average with .318), will start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader vs. Wright State (the game was moved from Sunday in anticipation of inclement weather), with Vigue (1-4, 4.25 ERA at Michigan) slated for the second.

Building chemistry with so many new faces around hasn’t been tough for the Bulldogs, according to Kolby Branch, Georgia’s mainstay at shortstop who batted .303 and had a .981 fielding percentage last season.

“Luckily, you know, the common thing between us is that we’re all pretty old and we’re all experienced,” Branch said. “We’ve all played, we’ve all succeeded, you know, at their respective schools. And so when you come together, you kind of have that in common. So you start to build the relationship off that, and then it just blossoms into whatever it is.”

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 123025 team media day sugar bowl

Mike Bobo praises key figures in his path to being 3-time Broyles Award finalist

1h ago

5-star running back says commitment to UGA isn’t about the money. Here’s why.

Another slow start dooms Georgia basketball against No. 14 Florida

Keep Reading

Georgia State banking on veteran pitching staff for a return to playoffs

Season tickets surge for loaded Georgia Tech baseball

Projected first round draft pick is a ‘magnet’ for Georgia Tech baseball

Featured

Budget hearings

Senate passes big cut in Georgia income tax

Skeptics of 2020 election look for answers from FBI raid in Fulton

Georgia judge denies new trial for man whose case was lost for 22 years