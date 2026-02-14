Atlanta Braves Former Marist, Georgia standout Kyle Farmer ‘just trying to make the team’ MLB veteran is with the Braves in spring training. Shortstop Kyle Farmer (left), from back in his UGA days, tags out Florida's Bryson Smith who is caught stealing in the seventh inning. (AJC 2011)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Kyle Farmer, honestly, is, “just trying to make the team right now.” But putting on the Braves jersey this week at CoolToday Park during spring training has provided the MLB veteran at least a bit of a full-circle moment for the Marist School graduate and former Georgia Bulldogs star.

“I’m like a little kid in here now,” Farmer said Friday. “This is kinda weird, but I’d grown up in high school, we’d pay guys to keep our parking spots at Turner Field, we’d go after class and go to games and maybe sneak a 30-pack of Keystone Light, I don’t know. I went to almost every home game.” RELATED Braves’ infield returns familiar faces with new shortstop(s) Now 35, Farmer made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2017 and since has played for the Reds, Twins and Rockies, respectively. His best years were in Cincinnati at the start of the decade, but sharp declines in production led to the Rockies declining to pick up an option on his contract at the end of last season. That led to the Braves extending an invitation to the utility player who said he’s willing to do whatever it takes (except maybe try catcher again, he joked) to make the squad at the end of March. “Just playing multiple positions, kinda just being a guy in the locker room young guys can lean on,” Farmer said of his spring training mindset.

Farmer was a shortstop at UGA, where he put together a career that had him in the top 10 in program history in games played, hits, total bases, RBIs and doubles. His ability to be a top-notch defender made him an eighth-round draft pick by the Dodgers in 2013.

The Dodgers, curiously, wanted Farmer to be a catcher, although he played shortstop and third in the minors along the way before reaching The Show in 2017. Farmer wound up playing only 59 games for the Dodgers before signing with the Reds as a free agent in 2020. Six years later he found himself speaking with reporters in the Braves spring training clubhouse about how his father, Bryan Farmer, was on Triple-A teams with Braves legends David Justice and Mark Lemke, and how Jeff Blauser used to be a frequent visitor at the Farmer household. “Everyone raves about (Farmer) as a guy, as a teammate, as a pro,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “That stuff’s important. And he’s performed at the big league level for quite a while now. That experience means something, too. And the versatility that he brings. He’s a local kid, that makes the story even better, but people rave about the makeup.” RELATED Five things to watch as Braves begin spring training this week Farmer also noted how when he was honored at a banquet in 2013 for being the state of Georgia’s most outstanding scholar athlete, he took the stage at that particular event with former Braves third baseman Chipper Jones, being honored after his retirement, and current Braves first baseman Matt Olson, being honored for his accomplishments in high school. “I spent a lot of time at Georgia in my off seasons in the minors. That’s actually where I met my wife. I had a buddy who played on the team there, and I would just kinda go live my college experience a little bit and go hang out. I came across (Farmer) a bunch, and clearly played against him these last however few years,” Olson said.