Atlanta United What formation will Gerardo Martino use with Atlanta United? One seems like a clear favorite. It seems that Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino — pictured during his introductory press conference in November — will start the season with the Five Stripes playing a 4-3-3 formation, but don't be surprised to see that change in some situations, AJC reporter Doug Roberson says. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Minutes after Gerardo Martino was hired the first time as Atlanta United manager, AJC columnist Mark Bradley wrote three numbers on his notepad. Martino looked before holding up four fingers, followed by three and then three again. Atlanta United, in 2017, was going to play out of a 4-3-3 formation.

Martino, after learning a few things his first 20 months in MLS, eventually switched the formation to a 5-3-2 before the playoffs. Atlanta United used that formation in its MLS Cup- winning run. Flash to last week’s news conference in which Martino said there weren’t too many different ways to play soccer. He also said he wanted a central midfielder who can drop between the central defenders. The more things change … It seems clear that Atlanta United will start the season playing out of a 4-3-3.

I’ll get some insight when I travel to Florida in a couple of days to cover a few days of the team’s training camp at Florida International University.

Everyone will get a much better idea when the team plays its first friendly against Lexington of the USL on Jan. 30 at the team’s training ground. If Miguel Almirón is going be given the freedom to find the ball, a back line of four is the only option because the team must have another slot in the midfield that will be Almirón’s “position.” Playing with five at the back would result in there not being enough players higher up the field to effectively press in most situations. The central midfielder that Atlanta United is shopping for can drop between the two central defenders as defensive cover if one of the fullbacks is high up the field, resulting in the central defender on his side sliding over to cover that space in the event of a counterattack. The central midfielder also can drop between the central defenders as a playmaking pivot should Atlanta United attempt to move the ball up the field with both fullbacks playing higher to create width and passing options. It would be surprising if Atlanta United stays locked in the 4-3-3 formation.