AJC Varsity GHSA to consider bylaw changes to help it fight future lawsuits, injunctions ‘If somebody’s going to sue us, we want them to come to Upson County,’ GHSA executive director Tim Scott said. The Georgia High School Association is headquartered in Thomaston, Georgia. (Jack Leo/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

The Georgia High School Association will consider bylaw and organizational changes next week that could help it prevail in lawsuits like the one it lost to Gainesville during the 2025 football playoffs. A Hall County Superior Court judge issued an injunction in November that prevented the GHSA from suspending nearly 40 Gainesville players involved in an altercation during the team’s second-round victory over Brunswick.

RELATED Joseph Contreras is ‘just enjoying the moment’ ahead of MLB vs. Vanderbilt decision The GHSA is proposing to incorporate itself, making the association a nonprofit corporation instead of an unincorporated nonprofit. The reclassification would force lawsuits against the GHSA to be heard in Thomaston, near its office headquarters, and provide other legal protections, GHSA executive director Tim Scott said Wednesday. “If somebody’s going to sue us, we want them to come to Upson County,” Scott said. “Hopefully, it would be more neutral territory.” Elected Superior Court judges in Charlton and Cook counties also have in recent years issued injunctions against the GHSA, threatening to postpone state playoffs. In the Gainesville case, the GHSA postponed the Class 6A quarterfinals for a week to ponder its next move but ultimately chose not to fight the judge’s ruling on the player suspensions. At near full strength, Gainesville advanced two more rounds in the playoffs before losing in the championship game.

The GHSA also hopes to add a bylaw and change language that judge Clint G. Bearden cited in his ruling in favor of Gainesville. The GHSA’s executive committee could vote on those measures Monday.

Current bylaws can be interpreted to mean that athletes can be suspended in future games only if they were ejected in the previous game and that athletes cannot be punished for misconduct that takes place after officials declare a contest over. “The judge in that case told us we couldn’t suspend them because the game was ended and officials didn’t eject the players and that we didn’t have to authority to do that after the fact,” Scott said. “We felt like the bylaw did say (the GHSA could do that), so we’re making sure this clarifies the language. I don’t think there’s any way in a football game with six officials or a basketball game with three that you are going to see everything (and identify every violator correctly) when people are running onto the court.” A proposed bylaw would extend the GHSA’s jurisdiction beyond when game officials declare the contest finished and make athletes and coaches subject to suspensions until they leave the venue. Another proposed bylaw states the GHSA may use testimony of law enforcement and school staff to determine penalties. Currently, the GHSA may use only video evidence and game officials’ reports. “This is just a way of saying we can put all our heads together to determine what happened,” Scott said. “If somebody was not involved and wrongly accused, we want to correct that as well.”