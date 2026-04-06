AJC Varsity

2025-26 AJC Varsity all-metro Atlanta boys basketball teams

State champions and highly-ranked recruits are among the county-by-county all-metro Atlanta honorees.
St. Pius X guard Harris Reynolds celebrates with teammates after their 54-51 win against Pace Academy in the Class 4A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Thursday, March, 12, 2026, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
St. Pius X guard Harris Reynolds celebrates with teammates after their 54-51 win against Pace Academy in the Class 4A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Thursday, March, 12, 2026, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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11 minutes ago

Headlining the class, Wheeler’s Colben Landrew of Cobb County and St. Pius’ Harris Reynolds of DeKalb County are their county’s players of the year after leading their team to state championships.

The AJC’s other metro players of the year are Woodward Academy’s Jarvis Hayes Jr. (Atlanta/South Fulton), Grayson’s Marcus Curry (Gwinnett), Cambridge’s Carter Higdon (North Fulton) and Eagle’s Landing Christian’s AJ Williams (Southside).

Here are the first and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, for the 2025-26 AJC Varsity all-metro Atlanta boys basketball teams.

Atlanta/South Fulton

Player of the year: Jarvis Hayes Jr., Woodward Academy

Coach of the year: Emanuel Mathis, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

Cobb County

Player of the year: Colben Landrew, Wheeler

Coach of the year: Jay McAuley, Lassiter

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

DeKalb County

Player of the year: Harris Reynolds, St. Pius

Coach of the year: Will Cloyd, St. Pius

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

Gwinnett County

Player of the year: Marcus Curry Jr., Grayson

Coach of the year: Terry Smith, Meadowcreek

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

North Fulton

Player of the year: Carter Higdon, Cambridge

Coach of the year: David Akin, Cambridge

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

Southside

Player of the year: AJ Williams, Eagle’s Landing Christian

Coach of the year: Dan Maehlman, Jonesboro

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

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