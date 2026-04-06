2025-26 AJC Varsity all-metro Atlanta boys basketball teams
State champions and highly-ranked recruits are among the county-by-county all-metro Atlanta honorees.
St. Pius X guard Harris Reynolds celebrates with teammates after their 54-51 win against Pace Academy in the Class 4A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Thursday, March, 12, 2026, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Headlining the class, Wheeler’s Colben Landrew of Cobb County and St. Pius’ Harris Reynolds of DeKalb County are their county’s players of the year after leading their team to state championships.
The AJC’s other metro players of the year are Woodward Academy’s Jarvis Hayes Jr. (Atlanta/South Fulton), Grayson’s Marcus Curry (Gwinnett), Cambridge’s Carter Higdon (North Fulton) and Eagle’s Landing Christian’s AJ Williams (Southside).
Here are the first and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, for the 2025-26 AJC Varsity all-metro Atlanta boys basketball teams.
Atlanta/South Fulton
Player of the year: Jarvis Hayes Jr., Woodward Academy
Coach of the year: Emanuel Mathis, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
First team
F/C Hayden Clay, Pace Academy, 6-9, Sr.
F Duor Duor, South Atlanta, 6-9, Sr.
G Jarvis Hayes Jr., Woodward Academy, 6-6, Jr.
G Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, 6-3. Jr.
F Jalan Wingfield, Tri-Cities, 6-8, Sr.
Second team
G Addison Dyer, Hughes, 6-1, Sr.
G Malachi Edgell, Douglass, 6-6, Jr.
G Myles Hayes, Woodward Academy, 6-5, So.
F Morion “MJ” McWhorter, Therrell, 6-6, Jr.
G Jack Sparks, Mays, 6-2, Sr.
Honorable mention
G Cameron Cannon, Lovett, 5-10, Jr.
G Zade Elshihabi, Westminster, 6-0, Sr.
F/G Johnquell Garner, Westlake, 6-6, So.
F Bentley Lusakueno, Woodward Academy, 6-9, So.
F Galen Roberts, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 6-7, Jr.
Cobb County
Player of the year: Colben Landrew, Wheeler
Coach of the year: Jay McAuley, Lassiter
First team
G Zyree Brown, Pebblebrook, 6-0, Sr.
F/G Colben Landrew, Wheeler, 6-6, Sr.
G Chase Lumpkin, McEachern, 6-5, Jr.
F Asa Montgomery, Hillgrove, 6-7, Jr.
G Kevin Savage III, Wheeler, 6-0, Jr.
Second team
F Emmanuel Alofe, McEachern, 6-7, Sr.
G KD Hernandez, Walker, 6-0, So.
F/W Amare James, Wheeler, 6-6, Sr.
G Bryson Jatta, Hillgrove, 6-2, So.
C Peter Julius, Mount Bethel Christian, 6-9, So.
Honorable mention
C Xavier Butler, North Cobb Christian, 6-8, Jr.
G Lamarrion Lewis, Wheeler, 6-1, Sr.
G Shane Goines, Mount Paran Christian, 6-4, So.
W Lorenzo McCorvey, Walker, 6-5, Jr.
G Tyce Curtis, Campbell, 6-5, Jr.
DeKalb County
Player of the year: Harris Reynolds, St. Pius
Coach of the year: Will Cloyd, St. Pius
First team
G/F Tobias Brinkley II, Decatur, 6-7, Sr.
C/F Javonte Floyd, Cedar Grove, 6-11, Sr.
F/G Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-7, Sr.
G CJ Harper, Paideia, 6-3, Sr.
G Harris Reynolds, St. Pius, 6-6, Sr.
Second team
F D’Marley Elliott, St. Pius, 6-6, Sr.
G Thomas Glanton III, Southwest DeKalb, 5-11, Sr.
G Amare Medhin, Redan, 6-3, Fr.
G Kyree Taylor, Greenforest Christian, 6-1, Jr.
G Jakobe Williams, Tucker, 6-0, Sr.
Honorable mention
G Chisimdi Agbasi, M.L. King, 6-4, So.
F Carlin Jacobs, Columbia, 6-4, Sr.
G Emerson Mitchell, Dunwoody, 5-9. Sr.
C Alyko Raphael, Greenforest Christian, 6-10, Jr.
G Jason Welborn, Decatur, 6-3, Sr.
Gwinnett County
Player of the year: Marcus Curry Jr., Grayson
Coach of the year: Terry Smith, Meadowcreek
First team
G Sean Alicea, Meadowcreek, 6-2, Sr.
G Marcus Curry Jr., Grayson, 6-5, Jr.
G Dwayne Lawton, Central Gwinnett, 6-3, Sr.
F Max Patterson, North Gwinnett, 6-6, Jr.
G Brandon Pemberton, Parkview, 6-6, Jr.
Second team
F Baer Bailey, Greater Atlanta Christian, 6-8, So.
G Austin Leonard, Grayson, 6-4, Fr.
F Jayvon Rampersant, Berkmar, 6-9, Sr.
G Malik Rideout, Grayson, 6-2, Sr.
G Carmelo Williams, Buford, 6-3, Jr.
Honorable mention
G Tyler Barnes, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
G Devon McField, Hebron Christian, 5-9, Sr.
G Case Presley, Dacula, 6-3, So.
G Dillon Nixon, Buford, 5-10, Sr.
F JaCody Terry, South Gwinnett, 6-3, Fr.
North Fulton
Player of the year: Carter Higdon, Cambridge
Coach of the year: David Akin, Cambridge
First team
F Solomon Bratton, Milton, 6-8, Jr.
W Carter Higdon, Cambridge, 6-8, Sr.
W Tatum Holmes, Johns Creek, 6-5, Sr.
G Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’, 6-5, Sr.
G Jaden McCullough, Holy Innocents’, 6-3, So.
Second team
G Gabe Alterman, Mount Vernon, 5-9, Sr.
G Darrell Dickens III, Mount Vernon, 6-5, Sr.
F Landon Evans, St. Francis, 6-6, So.
G Jackson Harrison, Milton, 6-3, Jr.
F Khalid Worthy Jr., Holy Innocents’, 6-7, Sr.
Honorable mention
F Miles Cromwell, Alpharetta, 6-6, So.
G Isaiah Johnson, Johns Creek, 6-3, Sr.
G Matthew Lister, Blessed Trinity, 6-0, Sr.
G Trey Phillips, Roswell, 6-6, Jr.
G Jaylen Samuel, St. Francis, 6-6, Jr.
Southside
Player of the year: AJ Williams, Eagle’s Landing Christian
Coach of the year: Dan Maehlman, Jonesboro
First team
G Bobby Buggs, Dutchtown, 6-1, Sr.
G Calvin Goss, Jonesboro, 6-1, So.
G Tyler Griffin, Starr’s Mill, 6-1, Jr.
G Antonio Rivers, Sandy Creek, 5-10, Sr.
G AJ Williams, Eagle’s Landing Christian, 6-2, So.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.