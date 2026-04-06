2025-26 AJC Varsity all-metro Atlanta boys basketball teams

St. Pius X guard Harris Reynolds celebrates with teammates after their 54-51 win against Pace Academy in the Class 4A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Thursday, March, 12, 2026, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

State champions and highly-ranked recruits are among the county-by-county all-metro Atlanta honorees.

State champions and highly-ranked recruits are among the county-by-county all-metro Atlanta honorees.

Headlining the class, Wheeler’s Colben Landrew of Cobb County and St. Pius’ Harris Reynolds of DeKalb County are their county’s players of the year after leading their team to state championships.

The AJC’s other metro players of the year are Woodward Academy’s Jarvis Hayes Jr. (Atlanta/South Fulton), Grayson’s Marcus Curry (Gwinnett), Cambridge’s Carter Higdon (North Fulton) and Eagle’s Landing Christian’s AJ Williams (Southside).