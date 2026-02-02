2 Georgia football players reach resolution following shoplifting arrest

Glover and Walker agreed to a pretrial intervention program Monday. Should Glover and Walker complete the program, the misdemeanor charges against both players will be dismissed.
According to the terms of the program, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Glover and Walker will have to complete 30 hours of community service and a theft-awareness class, pay a program fee of $200 each and a monthly supervision fee of $45, abstain from using alcohol and illegal drugs and be on probation for six months.
The two also are barred from Walmart, where the incident occurred.
The case will terminate after 90 days if all conditions are met.
Glover and Walker both played in Georgia’s College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss, with Glover getting the start.
The incident Glover and Walker were arrested for occurred Dec. 12, when the pair was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting for the incident. The items taken from an Athens area Walmart totaled less than $100.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about the two players before Georgia’s game against Ole Miss.
“Yeah, both those guys, disappointed in their decision-making,” Smart said before Georgia’s game against Ole Miss. “We always say decision-making is a skill, and they made poor decisions. They paid a consequence for that, and they’re continuing to pay a consequence for that, and they’ll finish up their consequences for that. So I hope both of them make better decisions in the future.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
