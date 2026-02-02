UGA Logo
2 Georgia football players reach resolution following shoplifting arrest

Glover and Walker agreed to a pretrial intervention program Monday.
Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (center) blocks against Austin Peay linebacker Jaycob Neely (left) during their game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)
50 minutes ago

Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker have resolved their legal case following a December shoplifting arrest.

Glover and Walker agreed to a pretrial intervention program Monday. Should Glover and Walker complete the program, the misdemeanor charges against both players will be dismissed.

According to the terms of the program, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Glover and Walker will have to complete 30 hours of community service and a theft-awareness class, pay a program fee of $200 each and a monthly supervision fee of $45, abstain from using alcohol and illegal drugs and be on probation for six months.

The two also are barred from Walmart, where the incident occurred.

The case will terminate after 90 days if all conditions are met.

Glover and Walker both played in Georgia’s College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss, with Glover getting the start.

The incident Glover and Walker were arrested for occurred Dec. 12, when the pair was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting for the incident. The items taken from an Athens area Walmart totaled less than $100.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about the two players before Georgia’s game against Ole Miss.

“Yeah, both those guys, disappointed in their decision-making,” Smart said before Georgia’s game against Ole Miss. “We always say decision-making is a skill, and they made poor decisions. They paid a consequence for that, and they’re continuing to pay a consequence for that, and they’ll finish up their consequences for that. So I hope both of them make better decisions in the future.”

Glover earned a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman team after starting 12 games this past season for the Bulldogs. He is from Fairburn and played for Langston Hughes High School.

Walker’s best game came against Charlotte, when he rushed for 48 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Both are set to return to Georgia for the 2026 season.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

