2 Georgia football players reach resolution following shoplifting arrest

Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (center) blocks against Austin Peay linebacker Jaycob Neely (left) during their game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Glover and Walker agreed to a pretrial intervention program Monday. Should Glover and Walker complete the program, the misdemeanor charges against both players will be dismissed.

Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker have resolved their legal case following a December shoplifting arrest.

According to the terms of the program, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Glover and Walker will have to complete 30 hours of community service and a theft-awareness class, pay a program fee of $200 each and a monthly supervision fee of $45, abstain from using alcohol and illegal drugs and be on probation for six months.

The two also are barred from Walmart, where the incident occurred.

The case will terminate after 90 days if all conditions are met.

Glover and Walker both played in Georgia’s College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss, with Glover getting the start.