Georgia Tech With loaded roster, expectations soaring for Georgia Tech baseball Yellow Jackets starting first season under coach James Ramsey. Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall (left) watches from the dugout during a game against Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina on May 24, 2025. (Andy Hancock/ACC)

The hype is real. Now, the countdown to prove worthy of all that hype has begun. Georgia Tech, ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game and No. 5 by d1baseball.com in those respective preseason polls, began practice Monday and started to build toward that elusive run to Omaha, Nebraska, and the College World Series — somewhere the Yellow Jackets haven’t been in 20 years.

“That’s one thing we’ve talked about a lot in our team meetings and what not. We get it that the expectations are high. That’s exactly where you wanna be, the expectations should be high for a place like this. They’re definitely as high as they’ve been since I’Ve been here,” Tech center fielder Drew Burress said. “At the end of the day it doesn’t mean anything. You gotta go out there and put it on the field. We’ve seen plenty of teams in the past that have very high expectations and don’t get it done. We are confident about our skill set on the field against any other team in the country.” RELATED Georgia Tech announces 2026 baseball schedule Burress is part of a loaded roster that features three preseason all-Americans and a bevy of all-ACC level players returning to play for coach James Ramsey in Ramsey’s first season as skipper. Ramsey, previously the program’s associate head coach, was promoted in June to succeed Danny Hall, who retired at the end of the 2025 season. Ramsey not only gets to trot out Burress every day as his center fielder, but also has junior Vahn Lackey (MLB’s No. 18 professional prospect among college players) crouching behind the plate and sophomore Alex Hernandez (the 2025 ACC freshman of the year) taking his glove into right field. First baseman Kent Schmidt, who hit .397 in 40 games, is back, too.

If that wasn’t enough, Tech brought in Jarren Advincula, an infielder who spent two seasons at California and hit .342 with a team-leading 81 hits last season. Ryan Zuckerman hit 13 homers and drove in 48 runs for Pittsburgh in 2025 and transferred to Tech to play third base.

“I’m a little bit too confident, to be honest with you. Gotta bring it down a little bit,” Lackey said about the Tech lineup. “But this lineup is exactly what we wanted. We can do anything we really want to and as long as we stay grounded throughout this preseason and just knowing that it’s a baseball game and just because we have a stacked lineup doesn’t mean that the game’s gonna be easy. Ramsey reminds us all the time, ‘We’re gonna have to work for it no matter what.’” RELATED Georgia Tech baseball coach’s first contract covers 5 years Of course, hitting rarely has been an issue for the Tech program over the years. Can it piece together a competent pitching staff under pitching coach Matt Taylor? Mason Patel, Tate McKee, Caden Spivey, Kayden Campbell, Carson Ballard and Brett Barfield are a few of the familiar names expected to toe the rubber at any point this season. Junior Dylan Loy, who pitched in the 2024 College World Series, joined the program out of Tennessee, and Justin Shadek transferred in from Rutgers, where he made 15 starts. “We’re as deep as we’ve been,” Ramsey said of the pitching staff. “We have six guys or more that I would feel comfortable rolling out there at any given moment. If you told me that guy was pitching on the weekend I’d say we’ve got a really good chance to win a lot of games. “I feel as good as I’ve felt about a lot of the guys that are gonna touch the ball on the mound, and the formula we’ll get figured out.”