Vote: Which potential Falcons free agent is most important to re-sign?

The 15 possible unrestricted free agents include Kyle Pitts and Kaden Elliss.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is among the Falcons' 15 potential unrestricted free agents that could hit the open market in March. Which is the most important for the Falcons to re-sign? (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
30 minutes ago

The Falcons could lose some key players as unrestricted free agents this year.

There are 15 players who could hit the market as UFAs when the next NFL business year begins in March, including Kyle Pitts, Kaden Elliss and Tyler Allgeier.

Which potential Falcons free agent do you think is the most important for the team to re-sign?

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

