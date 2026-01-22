Vote: Which potential Falcons free agent is most important to re-sign?

The Falcons could lose some key players as unrestricted free agents this year.
There are 15 players who could hit the market as UFAs when the next NFL business year begins in March, including Kyle Pitts, Kaden Elliss and Tyler Allgeier.
Which potential Falcons free agent do you think is the most important for the team to re-sign?