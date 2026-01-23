Atlanta Falcons The road to 8-9: Five things that went wrong for Falcons in the 2025 season The season was rocky, but a few games made the difference in not making the playoffs. Falcons receiver Jamal Agnew's fumble against the New York Jets on Nov. 30 led to one of the low points of the season. (Adam Hunger/AP)

The Falcons won their final four games to finish tied for first place in the NFC South with the Panthers and the Buccaneers. Carolina defeated the Falcons twice and split with the Buccaneers to win the tiebreaker and claim the division title.

The Panthers represented well in the playoffs before losing 34-31 to the Rams in the wild-card round on a late touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Colby Parkinson in the final minute. “It’s fun, go out playing in the NFL,” Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss said. “Going out to compete against some of the best athletes in the world, playing a kid’s game that you love.” It was another tough ending for the Falcons, who have posted eight consecutive seasons. RELATED Vote: Which potential Falcons free agent is most important to re-sign? “Especially a lot of those one-score games,” Elliss said. “Games that you just recognized the missed opportunities. Obviously, other teams made plays when they needed to. You just wish that you’d done the same, one time. One more time and we’d be in the (playoffs). Two more times and we’d have been in control (of the NFC South). Yeah, it’s tough.”

The Falcons’ 8-9 finish led to the firing of coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, as well as some significant front-office restructuring.

Here’s a look at five things that went wrong for the Falcons this season: 1. The loss to the Jets In a battle of backup quarterbacks, the Falcons were 4-7 and went to New Jersey looking to get a win over the New York Jets, who were 2-9 on Nov. 30, with Kirk Cousins starting against Tyrod Taylor. The Falcons took a 24-17 lead with 8:46 to play in the fourth quarter and then the defense collapsed. Taylor scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to cap a 15-play, 65-yard scoring drive that tied the game at 24. After that, the Falcons and the Jets got the ball twice and could not move it. Finally, the Jets drove and Nick Folk made a 56-yard field goal for the victory. The Jets had benefited earlier from a muffed punt by Jamal Agnew at the 8-yard line that led to a touchdown. Agnew was released a few weeks later.

That was the last game the Jets won on their way to a 3-14 finish. 2. Missed field goal versus Tampa Bay In the season opener, the Bucs took a 23-20 lead on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Emeka Egbuka late. Michael Penix Jr. drove the Falcons into field-goal range, but kicker Younghoe Koo missed the 44-yarder that would have forced overtime. It was wide right. For some reason, the Falcons didn’t bring in any legit competition over the offseason for Koo, who had missed seven kicks in 2024.

“You just look at different moments,” Elliss said. “We had the opportunity to stop Baker that last drive against Tampa Bay. Had the chance to go kick the field goal, and we missed it.” 3. Missed PAT in New England Against the Patriots on Nov. 7, the Falcons fell behind 21-7, but rookies James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker combined on a strip-sack and fumble recovery to set up a short TD drive that made the score 21-14 right before the half. Receiver Drake London put on a show, catching nine passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns, including the potential game-tying touchdown that made the score 24-23 with 4:40 to play. Kicker Parker Romo missed the point-after attempt wide right. He later was released. The defense got the ball back for the offense, but Penix couldn’t drive them into position for a field goal.

The Falcons drove to New England’s 48-yard line, but on second down, Penix was called for intentional grounding. On third-and-20, he tossed an incomplete pass to David Sills V. “You look at the Patriots game, and we missed the extra point and still got the ball back,” Elliss said. “The offense just couldn’t go down (and score). The defense had a third down, and we still had gotten the offense the ball back with another minute. Just weren’t able to get it, but it was close.” RELATED Vote: What’s your grade for Kevin Stefanski as Falcons coach? 4. Panthers’ Young passes for 448 yards The Panthers beat the Falcons 30-0 in Week 3 in Charlotte. In the rematch, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young turned into Joe Montana. He completed 31 of 45 passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns. He finished with a passer rating of 123.2.

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 28-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the Falcons 30-27 on Nov. 16. 5. Daniel Jones on the loose With the Falcons up 25-22 in Berlin on Nov. 9, Arnold Ebiketie sacked Daniel Jones for an 11-yard loss. The Colts used their final timeout on third-and-21 from the Falcons’ 48. All the Falcons needed was a stop and they would have had a happier flight home from Germany. But Jones scrambled for 19 yards and got out of bounds. On fourth-and-2, Jones completed a 10-yard pass to tight end Tyler Warren. The Colts’ Michael Badgley made a 44-yard field goal to force overtime, where the Colts won 31-25. Running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns. It was the most rushing yards allowed by the Falcons in franchise history.