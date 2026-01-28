South Paulding hires football coach

Jared Zito has coached for nearly two decades at four Georgia schools, most recently Southeast Bulloch.

Zito has been a Georgia head coach for 18 seasons with stops at Southeast Bulloch (2021-25), Ola (2014-20), Dacula (2011-12) and North Forsyth (2007-10). His record is 95-98.

Zito led Southeast Bulloch to two 10-win seasons and the 2024 Class 3A quarterfinals, the school’s best finish in 50 years.

South Paulding was 10-21 the past three seasons under Maurice Allen and 4-6 in 2025.

“I’m always looking for the next challenge, and the opportunity at South Paulding checked all the boxes that I look for,” Zito said. “It’s a school that has had some success. It hasn’t been consistent, but it shows me it can be done.”

South Paulding has won eight or more games six of the past 13 seasons, but never advanced past the second round in its 20-year history.