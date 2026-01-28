South Paulding hires football coach

AJC Varsity

Jared Zito has coached for nearly two decades at four Georgia schools, most recently Southeast Bulloch.
South Paulding hired Jared Zito as its football coach Tuesday evening.

Zito has been a Georgia head coach for 18 seasons with stops at Southeast Bulloch (2021-25), Ola (2014-20), Dacula (2011-12) and North Forsyth (2007-10). His record is 95-98.

Zito led Southeast Bulloch to two 10-win seasons and the 2024 Class 3A quarterfinals, the school’s best finish in 50 years.

South Paulding was 10-21 the past three seasons under Maurice Allen and 4-6 in 2025.

“I’m always looking for the next challenge, and the opportunity at South Paulding checked all the boxes that I look for,” Zito said. “It’s a school that has had some success. It hasn’t been consistent, but it shows me it can be done.”

South Paulding has won eight or more games six of the past 13 seasons, but never advanced past the second round in its 20-year history.

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

