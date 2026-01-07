Somto Cyril ejection exacerbates rebounding struggles for Georgia basketball

Cyril was thrown out of the game with 10:14 left in the first half after elbowing Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu in the face. As the sophomore made his way off the court and into the locker room, Georgia’s dreams of an upset victory left with him.
“He lost control of his emotions,” coach Mike White said. “He’s come a long way with controlling his emotions and playing less emotional … It’s his personality, but we’ve gotta play with more maturity and poise and make better decisions.”
Georgia already faced a tall task before losing Cyril with Florida’s strength on the boards. The Gators led the nation in both offensive (17) and total (46.7) rebounds per game, while tallying nearly 16 more rebounds per outing than their opponents.
Georgia, on the other hand, ranked eighth with around 43 rebounds per game but didn’t match up well against the Gators. The Bulldogs’ average of 14.1 offensive rebounds ranked 21st, while their 29.4 defensive boards came in at No. 13.
Cyril notched 89 of Georgia’s 609 rebounds this season and expected to play a prominent role in keeping the Gators off the glass. Forwards Dylan James and Justin Abson helped mask his absence in the post — combining for 12 boards — but their efforts were not enough to overcome Florida’s valiant showing.
“Is (Cyril) a big factor for us? Absolutely enormous factor for us,” White said. “Is that why we lost the game? No. (His ejection) didn’t help, but there’s a lot of things that we could’ve done better with Somto sitting in the locker room.”
Georgia struggled in the minutes following Cyril’s ejection — allowing the Gators to construct a 8-0 run — but stayed afloat until halftime. The Bulldogs trailed by one point, 41-40, at the break before getting outscored, 51-37, in the second half.
The Bulldogs struggled to defend the post with Cyril out of the game. They allowed a season-high 58 points in the paint while surrendering 22 offensive rebounds, just two shy of their defensive total.
Georgia also lost the battle of the boards Saturday against Auburn — getting out-rebounded 50 to 35 — but overcame it with a 104-point performance. The Bulldogs shot 41.4% against the Gators with their lowest-scoring outing of the season, allowing their rebounding deficiencies to turn detrimental.
“This group, this roster, is not gonna be an overpowering rebounding team,” White said. “But we also showed an ability to beat a really good team being out-rebounded (by) 15 (against Auburn) the other day. I was worried about getting out-rebounded, heck (by) 25-30 in this one here.”
It’s unreasonable to expect the Bulldogs to out-rebound their opponents due to their style of play. Georgia utilizes a high-tempo offense that involves short and quick athletes.
However, if Georgia is going to draw closer to even on the boards, it will need all of its best rebounders on the court — not sitting in the locker room after an ejection.
“He was down on himself in the locker room at halftime and after the game,” White said of Cyril. “What do you do with these things? You learn from them. You’ve got to own it, and you’ve got to grow from it. I have every anticipation that that’s what he’ll do.”
Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.
