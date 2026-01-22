Kirby Smart ranks his Top 25 teams for 2025 in final Coaches Poll ballot
USA Today releases the coaches’ ballots for the season’s final poll.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart comforts Georgia linebacker CJ Allen as they leave after Ole Miss beat Georgia during the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
To no surprise, Smart had Indiana at No. 1 and Miami at No. 2. Smart ranked Ole Miss, the team that ended Georgia’s season, as the No. 3 team in the final poll.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Smart said following the 39-34 loss. “It was an incredible college football game. It’s what the CFP was built for, to have battles like that. And that was basically every conference game we had this year. I felt like every game was like that one: back, forth, back, forth. Plays being made all over.”
Even with the season-ending in a loss, Georgia still went 12-2 this past season, winning the SEC. Georgia did beat every team it faced in 2025, with the Bulldogs going 2-2 in games against Ole Miss and Alabama.
Smart ranked the Crimson Tide as the No. 8 team on his final ballot.
The highest Georgia was ranked by a coach was No. 2, as Troy Calhoun of Air Force had the Bulldogs at that spot. Luke Fickell of Wisconsin meanwhile left Georgia off his ballot completely. Joey McGuire of Texas Tech had Georgia at No. 7, behind his Texas Tech team at No. 6. Pat Narduzzi was the only other coach who did not have Georgia in the top 6, as he had the Bulldogs at No. 7.
Of Georgia’s 2025 foes, Smart had Texas at No. 11 and Tennessee at No. 24. Smart did not rank Georgia Tech, who came in ranked as the No. 24 team in the final Coaches Poll rankings.
Georgia does have some key pieces to replace following the 2025 season but Smart has the Bulldogs positioned to be a contender once again in 2026.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
