Atlanta Hawks Kennard catches fire to lift Hawks past Warriors Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) rebounds the ball next to Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

SAN FRANCISCO — With several new faces on the roster, the Hawks played with even more gusto. They downed the Warriors 124-111 on Sunday in their second game of their West Coast trip. CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert made their Hawks debut, both coming off the bench as they acclimate to their new team.

But their presence gave guard Luke Kennard the ultimate spacing to have one of his best outings in a Hawks jersey so far this season. Quick stats: Jalen Johnson had 23 points, 11 rebound and six assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 24 points, and Luke Kennard finished with a season-high 22 points off the bench after making 6-of-9 3s. CJ McCollum had 12 points and four assists in his Hawks debut. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler had 31 and 30 points respectively.

Key moment The Hawks had ruled Kennard questionable toward the end of the first half with a neck strain. But Kennard returned to the game with a bit of steam.

Kennard checked back into the game with 5:33 to play in the third quarter. He made his first 3 one minute later. He added a second 3-pointer with 2:43 to play in the third, before sinking yet another 19 seconds later off of a steal from Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Kennard made his fourth 3-pointer of the game in the third quarter with 12.8 seconds in the frame that put the Hawks up 94-76. Highlight play The Hawks started off 1-of-7 from the floor but then they got some momentum, especially after getting stops. With 7:43 to play in the first quarter, Onyeka Okongwu picked up Quinten Post high and pressured him. Okongwu did not yield room and poked the ball away as Post tried to get some space to make a pass.