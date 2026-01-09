In flurry of South Georgia coaching news, Brunswick football makes its hire

Byron Slack was approved as Brunswick’s football coach Thursday evening at a Glynn County School Board meeting.
Brunswick coach Garrett Grady resigned in December after leading the program to three region titles in four seasons.
Slack has been a head coach for five seasons, the past four at Cook, where his teams were 28-20 with a 2023 Class 2A semifinal appearance.
Slack was coach at Hillgrove in Cobb County in 2020 but has spent the rest of his career in South Georgia. A Terrell County native, Slack has been on defensive staffs at Colquitt County, Lowndes and Camden County.
Brunswick’s hire comes on the same day as other notable South Georgia football coach moves, including hires by Clinch County and Wayne County. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Irwin County intended to hire Coffee assistant Beau Johnson.
Brunswick’s 2025 season ended controversially when its second-round Class 5A playoff game against Gainesville was stopped in the third quarter because of an altercation involving dozens of players on both teams.
The Georgia High School Association originally suspended 38 Gainesville players and 44 Brunswick players and banned Brunswick from the 2026 playoffs.
The day after Grady resigned, the GHSA approved Brunswick’s appeal to rescind the playoff ban and to lift the suspension of 42 of 44 players.
A week earlier, the GHSA chose not to suspend the Gainesville players, citing inconsistencies in how the association had penalized players involved in fights (specifically those leaving the bench area) during the 2025 season.
A Superior Court judge had granted a temporary restraining order, preventing the GHSA from immediately enforcing the suspensions.