AJC Varsity

In flurry of South Georgia coaching news, Brunswick football makes its hire

Byron Slack replaces Garrett Grady, who led program to 3 region titles before controversial playoff game led to player suspensions.
Byron Slack reacts to an officials call in the first half of a game in 2020, when he was head coach at Hillgrove. Slack was hired as Brunswick's head coach on Jan. 8, 2026. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)
Byron Slack reacts to an officials call in the first half of a game in 2020, when he was head coach at Hillgrove. Slack was hired as Brunswick's head coach on Jan. 8, 2026. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Byron Slack was approved as Brunswick’s football coach Thursday evening at a Glynn County School Board meeting.

Brunswick coach Garrett Grady resigned in December after leading the program to three region titles in four seasons.

Slack has been a head coach for five seasons, the past four at Cook, where his teams were 28-20 with a 2023 Class 2A semifinal appearance.

Slack was coach at Hillgrove in Cobb County in 2020 but has spent the rest of his career in South Georgia. A Terrell County native, Slack has been on defensive staffs at Colquitt County, Lowndes and Camden County.

Brunswick’s hire comes on the same day as other notable South Georgia football coach moves, including hires by Clinch County and Wayne County. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Irwin County intended to hire Coffee assistant Beau Johnson.

Brunswick’s 2025 season ended controversially when its second-round Class 5A playoff game against Gainesville was stopped in the third quarter because of an altercation involving dozens of players on both teams.

The Georgia High School Association originally suspended 38 Gainesville players and 44 Brunswick players and banned Brunswick from the 2026 playoffs.

The day after Grady resigned, the GHSA approved Brunswick’s appeal to rescind the playoff ban and to lift the suspension of 42 of 44 players.

A week earlier, the GHSA chose not to suspend the Gainesville players, citing inconsistencies in how the association had penalized players involved in fights (specifically those leaving the bench area) during the 2025 season.

A Superior Court judge had granted a temporary restraining order, preventing the GHSA from immediately enforcing the suspensions.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 111425 lee county sprayberry

Wayne County football hires coach who led Swainsboro to two state finals

Santavious Bryant details decision to return to Gainesville football

Former two-sport Clinch County state champ hired as Panthers football coach

Keep Reading

Gainesville hires Santavious Bryant away from 6A powerhouse Grayson

Santavious Bryant details decision to return to Gainesville football

Irwin County hires Coffee assistant as head football coach

Featured

aajc 122025 steve selig

What the $245M refinance of a Midtown office tower signals for Atlanta

Report: Fulton’s past harms to Black residents are worth billions

Stacey Abrams rules out 2026 bid for Georgia governor