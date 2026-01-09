In flurry of South Georgia coaching news, Brunswick football makes its hire

Byron Slack reacts to an officials call in the first half of a game in 2020, when he was head coach at Hillgrove. Slack was hired as Brunswick's head coach on Jan. 8, 2026. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Byron Slack replaces Garrett Grady, who led program to 3 region titles before controversial playoff game led to player suspensions.

Brunswick coach Garrett Grady resigned in December after leading the program to three region titles in four seasons.

Slack has been a head coach for five seasons, the past four at Cook, where his teams were 28-20 with a 2023 Class 2A semifinal appearance.

Slack was coach at Hillgrove in Cobb County in 2020 but has spent the rest of his career in South Georgia. A Terrell County native, Slack has been on defensive staffs at Colquitt County, Lowndes and Camden County.

Brunswick’s hire comes on the same day as other notable South Georgia football coach moves, including hires by Clinch County and Wayne County. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Irwin County intended to hire Coffee assistant Beau Johnson.

Brunswick’s 2025 season ended controversially when its second-round Class 5A playoff game against Gainesville was stopped in the third quarter because of an altercation involving dozens of players on both teams.