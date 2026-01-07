Irwin County expected to hire Coffee assistant as head football coach

Johnson also enters the job with head coaching experience. He led Blountstown in Florida from 2018 to 2021, totaling a combined record of 34-10. Blountstown is considered one of the top 1R (Rural) — the smallest classification in the Florida High School Athletic Association — programs in Florida.
Irwin County has been a standout Class A program, winning three state titles and making seven state championship games in eight years, from 2014 to 2021.
However, Irwin County is coming off one of the worst seasons in its 73-year history. The Indians went 1-9 after going 12-2 and making the state semifinals in 2024.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
