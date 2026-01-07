AJC Varsity

Irwin County expected to hire Coffee assistant as head football coach

Beau Johnson has coached Coffee’s defensive line the past four seasons.
Irwin County is expected to hire Coffee assistant Beau Johnson as it next head coach. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
1 hour ago

Irwin County is expected to hire Coffee assistant Beau Johnson as its next football coach.

The school’s decision will go before the Irwin County Schools Board of Education and superintendent Wednesday morning, according to Coffee head coach Mike Coe.

Johnson has coached Coffee’s defensive line the past four seasons. The Trojans have gone 40-13 in that time, including a 15-0 state championship season in 2023.

Johnson also enters the job with head coaching experience. He led Blountstown in Florida from 2018 to 2021, totaling a combined record of 34-10. Blountstown is considered one of the top 1R (Rural) — the smallest classification in the Florida High School Athletic Association — programs in Florida.

Irwin County has been a standout Class A program, winning three state titles and making seven state championship games in eight years, from 2014 to 2021.

However, Irwin County is coming off one of the worst seasons in its 73-year history. The Indians went 1-9 after going 12-2 and making the state semifinals in 2024.

Former Irwin County coach Larry Harold resigned in November after one season.

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

