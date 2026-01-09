Wayne County football hires coach who led Swainsboro to two state finals

Wayne County Schools approved Scott Roberts as its football coach Thursday at a school board meeting. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Roberts has coached the past nine seasons at Swainsboro, where he has won three region championships and took his 2022 and 2023 teams to the Class A Division I finals.

Wayne County Schools approved Scott Roberts as its football coach Thursday at a school board meeting.

Those state runner-up teams, which lost to Prince Avenue Christian, were led by current Georgia defensive back Demello Jones.

Roberts also coached Swainsboro in 2008 and 2009 but was let go after a 10-2 finish, then brought back seven years later. He worked at Bainbridge and Tift County in the meantime.

Roberts’ overall record at Swainsboro was 92-43.

Wayne County went 1-9 the past two seasons competing in Class 4A. John Mohring resigned in September after an 0-5 start and was replaced by Justin McDonald as interim coach.