Wayne County football hires coach who led Swainsboro to two state finals

Roberts also coached Swainsboro in 2008 and 2009 but was let go after a 10-2 finish, then brought back seven years later. He worked at Bainbridge and Tift County in the meantime.
Roberts’ overall record at Swainsboro was 92-43.
Wayne County went 1-9 the past two seasons competing in Class 4A. John Mohring resigned in September after an 0-5 start and was replaced by Justin McDonald as interim coach.
Wayne County has been up and down this century, with 10-win seasons under three coaches, each followed by a downturn. Current Dawson County coach Jaybo Shaw went 10-3 there in 2022 after an 0-9 finish under the previous coach. He left after a 7-4 finish in 2023.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.