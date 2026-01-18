Here’s some league reaction to the Falcons’ hiring of Kevin Stefanski

Stefanski, the former Browns head coach and Vikings offensive coordinator, could work wonders with the Falcons’ weapons on offense, including running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, if they bring him back after his contract expired.
With an 8-26 record in his last two seasons in Cleveland, there’s some questions about whether Stefanski can flip the script for the Falcons.
Here’s some reaction around the league to Stefanski’s hiring:
From left, Falcons president and CEO Greg Beadles, along with Josh Blank, vice president of executive strategy for AMB Sports and Entertainment, Stefanski, team owner Arthur M. Blank and Falcons president of football Matt Ryan celebrate Stefanski’s hiring Saturday.
It’s the first big hire for Ryan, who was added in the franchise’s new role last week.
The next step for the Falcons and Stefanski will be filling out the coaching staff, which could include a familiar face, if defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich returns in the same role.
Arthur Blank indicated in his season-ending news conference that he would suggest that the new head coach consider Ulbrich to run the defense, though he would leave that decision up to the new coach. There was enough to be happy about with the improvement the defense made this season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated that there could be some interest in Stefanski bringing along Tommy Rees, who was his offensive coordinator with the Browns, to Atlanta with him. The Browns struggled this season, but their quarterback carousel could factor in those results also.
The Falcons have built a good offense with their weapons, so with potential continuity on defense and reworking the offense, they could see some overall improvement.