Atlanta Falcons Here’s some league reaction to the Falcons’ hiring of Kevin Stefanski Many applaud Atlanta’s head coaching move, support Falcons potentially keeping defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski — pictured coaching the Browns in December — was praised by analysts from several news outlets, including ESPN, NFL Network and the Athletic. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

By AJC Sports 25 minutes ago link copied

Just a few hours after John Harbaugh’s agreement to coach the New York Giants was announced, the Falcons made their choice official, too. Kevin Stefanski is the Falcons’ new head coach, the team announced Saturday night, and in the midst of the divisional round games, the Falcons had their sights set on the coach they hope might get them there next season.

RELATED Opinion: In first act, Matt Ryan hires a coach Arthur Blank probably wouldn’t have Stefanski, the former Browns head coach and Vikings offensive coordinator, could work wonders with the Falcons’ weapons on offense, including running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, if they bring him back after his contract expired. With an 8-26 record in his last two seasons in Cleveland, there’s some questions about whether Stefanski can flip the script for the Falcons. Here’s some reaction around the league to Stefanski’s hiring:

From left, Falcons president and CEO Greg Beadles, along with Josh Blank, vice president of executive strategy for AMB Sports and Entertainment, Stefanski, team owner Arthur M. Blank and Falcons president of football Matt Ryan celebrate Stefanski’s hiring Saturday. It’s the first big hire for Ryan, who was added in the franchise’s new role last week. RELATED Opinion: Hiring losing coach is confident move by new Falcons president Matt Ryan The next step for the Falcons and Stefanski will be filling out the coaching staff, which could include a familiar face, if defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich returns in the same role. Arthur Blank indicated in his season-ending news conference that he would suggest that the new head coach consider Ulbrich to run the defense, though he would leave that decision up to the new coach. There was enough to be happy about with the improvement the defense made this season.