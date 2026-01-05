Atlanta Falcons Here are 10 potential general manager candidates for Falcons’ open position Many of the possible options come from teams with solid drafts and winning cultures. Tennessee Titans assistant general manager Anthony Robinson responds to questions from reporters at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are in the early stages of a reset after firing general manager Terry Fontenot on Sunday following five seasons and a record of 37-48. Here are 10 names to watch as the Falcons look to find their next general manager:

Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager: Highly regarded for his work with the Eagles and Ravens. He turned down the Arizona job and is waiting for the best opportunity. The Falcons’ new power structure, which is not the traditional NFL model, might scare away one of the top candidates. Alec Halaby, Eagles assistant general manager: Halaby worked his way up from being an area scout. He’s an analytics guy with a degree from Harvard and has been a key person in roster development and player evaluations, which has included drafting several players from the University of Georgia. Anthony Robinson, Former Falcons and Titans executive: He interviewed for the position when Fontenot was hired. Later went to Tennessee as the assistant general manager. Ran Carthon, Former Titans general manager: Got his start with the Falcons under former general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Rose from the area scout and later became Titans general manager. He was fired after two seasons.

Champ Kelly, Dolphins interim general manager: He previously worked with the Bears, Broncos and Raiders. Considered one of the elite talent evaluators in the NFL.