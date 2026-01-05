Here are 10 potential general manager candidates for Falcons’ open position

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are in the early stages of a reset after firing general manager Terry Fontenot on Sunday following five seasons and a record of 37-48.
Here are 10 names to watch as the Falcons look to find their next general manager:
Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager: Highly regarded for his work with the Eagles and Ravens. He turned down the Arizona job and is waiting for the best opportunity. The Falcons’ new power structure, which is not the traditional NFL model, might scare away one of the top candidates.
Alec Halaby, Eagles assistant general manager: Halaby worked his way up from being an area scout. He’s an analytics guy with a degree from Harvard and has been a key person in roster development and player evaluations, which has included drafting several players from the University of Georgia.
Anthony Robinson, Former Falcons and Titans executive: He interviewed for the position when Fontenot was hired. Later went to Tennessee as the assistant general manager.
Ran Carthon, Former Titans general manager: Got his start with the Falcons under former general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Rose from the area scout and later became Titans general manager. He was fired after two seasons.
Champ Kelly, Dolphins interim general manager: He previously worked with the Bears, Broncos and Raiders. Considered one of the elite talent evaluators in the NFL.
Jon-Eric Sullivan, Packers vice president of player personnel: The latest disciple in the Ron Wolf system that has been in place since the 1990s and has produced several general managers, including John Schneider (currently with Seattle), John Dorsey, Reggie McKenzie, Brian Guteknunst and Scot McCloughan. He’s the son of former NFL coach Jerry Sullivan.
Morocco Brown, former Colts executive: He was with the Colts from 2017 to 2025. He interviewed with the Falcons when Fontenot was hired.
John McKay, Rams assistant general manager: He’s completing his 10th season with the Rams. He was a scout for the Rams before being promoted to assistant general manager. He is the son of longtime Falcons executive Rich McKay and understudy of former Falcons executive and Rams general manager Les Snead.
Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager: He was with the Seahawks and worked under John Schneider. Is considered an elite talent evaluator.
Tariq Ahmad, 49ers vice president of player personnel: He has been with the 49ers in various roles since 2015. He started out as an area scout. The 49ers are considered to have one of the deeper rosters in the NFL.